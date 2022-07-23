Where to buy Jimmy Choo x BUAISOU Indigo-dyed collection? Price and more details explored 

European luxury fashion label Jimmy Choo recently launched its opulent Indigo-dyed collection. The label tapped the prowess of the Japan-based Indigo Farmer and Dryer BUAISOU. The duo worked closely for the 13-piece limited edition lineup. This collection is made exclusively for Japan.

The Jimmy Choo x BUAISOU Indigo-dyed assortment is currently available for purchase from the online store of Jimmy Choo Japan and from the label's offline boutiques (located in Ginza, Omotesando, Iwataya Honten, and Daimaru Shinsaibashi). The pricing for the capsule collection starts from ¥68,200 (around $501) and goes up to ¥311,300 (approx. $2,287).

Jimmy Choo x BUAISOU worked on the 13-piece exclusive collection

Take a look at the Indigo color collaborative items (Image via Instagram/@buaisou_i)

BUAISOU, the creator of Indigo, is attracting worldwide attention. Especially after their collaborative launch with Jimmy Choo, which is currently only available for purchase in Japan.

A limited-edition capsule collection has just been released. The 13-piece capsule, which combines modern design with time-honored craftsmanship, includes notable items like the Love pumps and Bon Bon bucket bag. It offers accessories for both men and women.

About 160 meters of hand-dyed fabric was shipped to Jimmy Choo's Italian studio to be fashioned into the gorgeous, really unique footwear pieces, purses, and accessories that resulted in this unique assortment.

The fashion house is currently dedicated to researching cutting-edge strategies to be more sustainable, in addition to safeguarding and fostering craft. In its press release, the fashion label added that it is always looking for new ideas in this field, and BUAISOU addresses both of them.

During a press release for the latest collection, Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi expressed her fascination with the entire process:

“I was captivated by the entire process, from the cultivation and fermentation of natural indigo plants through to the production of dye and creation of one-of-a-kind indigo fabrics. The attentiveness to detail and passion greatly parallels what we do at Jimmy Choo.”

BUAISOU’s representative Mr. Kakuro also commented that they have focused on creating products that may last for a long time, by saying:

"Products that can be made in large quantities are consumed quickly. We want to make products that can be used every day or for many years."

Items offered under the Indigo-dyed capsule collection

Items offered under the collaborative capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Bing 65 bejewelled pumps marked at ¥155,100 ($1140). These pumps are made from traditional indigo-dyed recycled canvas material. Jimmy Choo's iconic style features a slim 65mm heel and a beautiful sapphire blue crystal strap.

2) Bon Bon bucket bag priced at ¥311,300 (or $2,287). This mini bag uses traditional indigo dyed recycled canvas material. The bracelet-like top handle comes in blue sapphire color and a smooth drawstring chain tightens the supple form. These are attractive items.

3) Bon Bon Bucket small bag will cost you ¥311,300 (approx. $2,287). The small bucket bag uses traditional indigo dyed recycled canvas material. The top handle is finished in blue leather and metal bracelets, and the drawstring that tightens the supple form is decorated with star studs that symbolize the fasion label.

4) Esra women’s exclusive loafers are marked at ¥147,400 (or $1,083). The classic and timeless silhouette is finished with star studs.

5) Love 85 stilettos will be delivered for ¥128,700 (around $946). These pumps are made from the same indigo-dyed recycled canvas. A pointed toe style with an 85mm heel symbolizes boldness and elegance.

6) Logo Tote bags will arrive for ¥221,100 (approx. $1,624) . Made from traditional indigo-dyed recycled canvas with the Jimmy Choo logo on the front. The large inner compartment has side pockets for safe storage of your belongings. Utilizing the slim leather handle, you can hold it in various ways such as shoulder straps, arm straps, and hand hangings.

7) Hanni wallet, which is ¥85,800 (or $630), uses a traditional canvas base that is topped with the luxury label’s signature star studs.

8) Pippa wallet is selling for ¥118,800 (approx. $873). This zip around wallet has a slim shape and is decorated with signature star studs of varying sizes. It has a zippered opening and closing, and the inners are partitioned for cards, banknotes, and coins.

9) Shopper Tote small bag will cost you ¥240,900 (around $1,770). The tote bag is constructed with traditional indigo canvas. The double top handles and removable strap creates a small bag that can be held in a variety of ways. It is decorated with unique star studs all over.

10) Zip Pouch retails for ¥171,600 (approx. $1,261). This pouch bag is composed of indigo-dyed recycled canvas. With zipper closures, signature star studs and a luxurious leather plate, it reflects true Jimmy Choo esthetics.

11) Lise-Z, which is purchasable for ¥68,200 (around $501), card case sports the traditional indigo canvas. The accessory is embellished with signature star studs in various sizes in a slim form.

You can easily purchase these items from the online boutique of Jimmy Choo and various other aforementioned physical locations. These lavish accessories will beautifully compliment your wardrobe.

