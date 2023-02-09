Where can you buy Girl Scout cookies for the 2023 season? Details explored

Beginning on February 10, Girl Scouts throughout Louisiana will put up stalls in front of shops with everyone's favorite snacks.

It's time for Girl Scout cookie season and getting your hands on a box of your preferred cookies has never been easier. Although the season is observed every year from January to April, the specific plans that troops have made for cookie sales will differ.

Here are the details of buying Girl Scout cookies for the 2023 season

Cookie lovers had to look for physical booths before the COVID-19 outbreak to buy a box of their favorite snacks. However, the scouts modified their sales strategies during the pandemic. Customers can now place an online order with their neighborhood troop and have the cookies delivered to their doorstep.

Below-mentioned are the flavors available this year:

Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Thin Mints

Trefoils

Tagalongs

Caramel DeLites: Topped with caramel, toasted coconut, and fudge stripes

Lemonades

Caramel DeLites/Samoas

Do-si-dos: Peanut Butter Sandwich

Tagalongs: Peanut Butter Patties

Additionally, the Raspberry Rally cookie has recently entered the market. The crispy raspberry cookies are enrobed in a chocolate coating and are sure to be a fan-favorite.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to order a box of the Raspberry Rally since it can only be purchased online this year.

Here's how one can order them:

Get in touch with your local councilor or a Girl Scout you know, or use the cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org if you need assistance finding a booth to purchase cookies from.

You can text COOKIES to 59618 to get notifications on cookie sales and other relevant happenings. For further details, review the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Cookie lovers can start ordering cookies that will be delivered right to their homes by entering their zip code into the website.

About the program

The Girl Scouts Cookie Program funds troop travel, service projects, and summer camps while teaching youngsters valuable entrepreneurial skills. These children recently dealt with a range of difficulties when the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by surprise. This included limitations on in-person sales and inventory shortages.

Little Brownie Bakers, one of the bakeries, recently announced anticipated inventory issues that were likely to impact the 2023 season. The scarcity will consequently affect the timing of local cookie sales by select councils.

Poll : 0 votes