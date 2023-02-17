Where was Carnival Row shot? Filming locations of the Prime Video series explored

The second and final season of Carnival Row is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series' cast comprises big names like Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris.

The steampunk show aired its first season in August 2019 and the team began production for the sophomore season in November of that year. Reports state that the shooting of the first five episodes of season 2 went smoothly till March 2020 and then COVID-19 pandemic derailed the schedule.

After a break lasting over a year, cameras started rolling again in May 2021 to film the final three episodes. The team called it a wrap four months later. Like last season, Carnival Row season two also set up camp mostly in the Czech Republic.

The René Echevarria and Travis Beacham-created neo-noir fantasy TV series utilized other locations as well, like Germany and the midwestern US state of Illinois.

From Prague to Liberac, Carnival Row season 2 was shot mostly in the Czech Republic

The hit Prime show was shot almost entirely in the Czech Republic. The neo-Victorian series is reportedly the most expensive production to set base in the Central European country to date.

State Fund for Cinematography spokesman Jiří Vaněk informed media portals earlier that the financers invested almost 3.1 billion crowns (1 CRW is currently $0.01 USD) for the critically acclaimed show. Apart from the capital city of Prague, other locations like Liberec, Prachov Rocks, and Central Bohemian Region were tapped by the team to shoot season 2.

According to portals, around 900 people were part of the crew, of which 90% were Czechs.

1) Prague: The "City of a Hundred Spires”

The Carnival Row team made Prague their second home throughout their shooting schedule for season 2. The Barrandov film studio, the largest film studio in the Czech Republic, was utilized extensively for shots. To create the fictional city of Burgue in the show, around 400 craftspeople and artisans erected sets in the backlot area of the set of the film studios.

Owned by Czech steelmaking company Moravia Steel, Barrandov served as one of the shooting spots for some top productions, like All Quiet on the Western Front (2022), Jojo Rabbit (2019), Casino Royale (2006), The Bourne Identity (2002), and Wanted (2008), among others.

Further, the final three episodes of season 2 were partially filmed in two marketplaces, namely Pražská tržnice, or Prague Market in Holešovice, and Ovocný trh aka Fruit Market in the city center.

2) Liberec: The fifth-largest Czech city

Several locations in Liberec, like Krnsko Castle and the Liberec railway station, can be spotted on Carnival Row. The Church of All Saints (Kostel Všech svatých), located in its village, Stvolínky, was the place where Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) met Dahlia’s Black Ravens.

Liberec, which is situated 113.2 km from Prague, served as a production location for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) as well.

3) Central Bohemian Region: Home to splendid castles and chateaux

Carnival Row was filmed in several Bohemian places such as Kolín, Kokořín, and Doksany, among others. Three quarries at Velká Amerika (Great America), Kosov, and Ledčice can also be spotted in the show.

In June 2021, a bunch of tourists reportedly came to visit the Kosov quarry and were shocked to see over a dozen corpses floating around. They were relieved after learning that the very real-looking bodies were props used for Carnival Row.

Both seasons of Carnival Row are currently on Prime Video.

