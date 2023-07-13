Where are Cindy George and John Zaffino now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

In 2001, Jeff Zack, a 44-year-old stow Businessman, was shot in the head by John Zaffino while he was making a stop at BJ Warehouse Club in Akron, Ohio for gas on his way home from work.

Upon the persistent efforts by police and thorough investigation, it was shockingly revealed that the murder was orchestrated by Zack's mistress, Cindy George, who was married for 10 years to millionaire Ed George.

Cindy had reportedly broken up with Zack just weeks prior to his murder and instead got together with John Zaffino. However, Zack did not take the news well and continued to show up at Cindy's residence unannounced and it was due to this behavior that Zaffino, upon Cindy's encouragement, shot Jeff Zack in the head.

Jeff Zack (Image via IMDb)

After a year of gathering evidence, the police arrested both John Zaffino and Cindy George, and the legal proceedings for the case begin in February 2003. The jury convicted both of them of aggravated murder and sentenced them to life in prison without a chance for parole.

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples' upcoming episode, which premieres on Thursday, July 13, 2023, will revisit the shocking 2001 case. The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The murder of a husband and father exposes a scandalous love triangle and triggers an investigation into one of the town's wealthiest residents."

Cindy George and John Zaffino were sentenced to life in prison in Jeff Zack's murder case

Cindy and Ed George (Image via IMDb)

Cindy George, a former beauty queen, and a wealthy socialite, was perhaps the most popular and talked about woman in her community. She was married to millionaire restaurateur Ed George and had seven children over the course of their ten-year-long marriage.

However, the facade of the seemingly perfect marriage was blown wide apart when a Stow businessman, Jeff Zack, was shot and killed in 2001.

In an interrogation with Zack's wife, Bonnie, the police found out that the former had been in a long and intimate relationship with Cindy George for years. Bonnie further revealed that Zack made absolutely no effort to hide his affair and became physically and mentally abusive with her every time she tried to confront him about it.

Ed George, Cindy's husband on the other hand had no idea of the affair and was completely in the dark until Bonnie's interrogation. However, even more, shocking facts were revealed upon the eventual interrogation of Cindy George.

The former beauty queen revealed that Zack had apparently not taken well to her decision of ending their relationship. She claimed that Zack went as far as showing up at her house unattended, interrupting her plans with family and friends, and even threatening to take her daughter away to Israel.

John Zaffino (Image via IMDb)

However, when questioned as to why would Zack make this random threat, Cindy revealed that her youngest daughter is Zack's. She further continued and revealed that she described these incidents to her new boyfriend John Zaffino, who then decided to act upon it on his own accord. Never once did she claim that she had influenced Zaffino to do so.

In the subsequent legal proceedings of the case, both Cindy George and John Zaffino were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for an aggravated murder charge.

While John Zaffino is still serving his sentence, Cindy George managed to get her conviction overturned just eighteen months into her sentence. The latter provided evidence to the jury that she did not, in fact, orchestrate the murder and pointed out that Zaffino had not once talked about her involvement in the case.

She managed to convince the jury of her innocence and is a free woman today.

Catch the upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Thursday, July 13, 6 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

