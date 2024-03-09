Where was Code 8: Part II filmed? All filming locations explored

Toward the end of Code 8: Part II, several significant events unfold. Connor takes Nia to the hospital to heal his terminally ill mother. Nia uses her healing powers on his mother, and she does regain consciousness; unfortunately, she eventually passes away.

Connor's mother's death weighs heavily on him. He turns empathetic and is unwilling to force Nia to heal his mother at her own expense. So, he makes a difficult choice and decides to turn himself into the police to serve a sentence for the crimes he committed throughout the film. By making this decision, he strives to honor his mother's wish and avoid becoming a criminal like his late father.

Moreover, Garrett, who had worked alongside Connor during the heist, replaces the deceased criminal Sutcliffe and takes over the drug trade for the Trust in Lincoln City. A new law that bans the "Powers" (superhumans) is passed in Lincoln City, which further restricts their abilities and rights.

Lastly, Nia, who remained somber throughout the movie, is finally seen smiling when she visits her father in prison.

A list of all the shooting locations for Code 8: Part II

1) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Code 8: Part II was filmed entirely in Toronto. The capital city serves as the primary backdrop for both Code 8 and Code 8: Part II. The city's architecture and crowded streets served as perfect locations for the dystopian setting of the film.

The skyscrapers of Toronto, its alleys and industrial areas added to the atmosphere of Lincoln City. The luxurious high-rise towers represented the privileged and elite class, while the lower-class neighborhoods served to highlight the struggles of ordinary people.

By filming different sequences in different parts of the city, the filmmakers captured the buzzing energy throughout the city and skillfully used real-world elements to create a world filled with superpowered characters that seemed believable.

From aerial shots at the main square at 2575 Danforth Avenue to landscape shots of Toronto, the movie features the city as the heart of the story.

2) Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton is located southwest of Toronto. The location played a crucial role in Code 8: Part II. The industrial site in Hamilton became a central location. The concrete jungle served as a mirror for the challenges faced by the superhumans. Filming at such a location added an authentic touch to the movie.

Why was Officer Park absent in Code 8: Part II?

In Code 8: Part II, the absence of Officer Park sparks curiosity among fans. In the first part, he played the role of a Lincoln police department agent. He pursued Garrett and his team, who were involved in the underground drug trafficking ring called the Trust.

Unlike some other officers, he treated them with sympathy, which arose due to his daughter being superhuman. In the sequel, Officer Davis approaches Conner, proposing an alliance against the system. Conner is surprised by Officer Park's unexplainable absence.

Some of the possibilities for his absence are due to Park's personal life conflicting with his profession. He might have left the force to secure his daughter's future. His absence, however, remains a mystery, even after the sequel's ending.

Code 8: Part II is available to stream on Netflix.