Where was Copycat Killer shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Taiwanese film explored

Based on Miyuki Miyabe's Mohohan, Netflix’s Copycat Killer is a Taiwanese crime drama series that revolves around a serial killer who loves to turn his murders into a national spectacle. To investigate the crimes, prosecutor Guo Xiaoqi takes the case into his own hands to try and bring the attention-seeking serial killer to justice.

The movie brings us a stellar cast led by Wu Kang-ren, Alice Ko, Ruby Lin, Tuo Tsung-hua, Yao Chun-yao, and Fandy Fan. The grisly images of the crime scene and the ominous backdrop against which the drama is shot bring up a lot of questions regarding where the Taiwanese movie has been shot.

Copycat Killer was shot in and around Taiwan, primarily in Taipei City. The principal photography for the series reportedly began in early 2022 and ended a month later. After more than a year, the series is coming to the small screens.

Copycat Killer was shot all around Taipei City and its other prominent locations

Copycat Killer is premised on events from 1990s and the production crew set up shop in Taipei City, shooting scenes in a number of streets and locations to bring the drama alive.

Taipei is known as the political, economic, cultural, and educational hub of Taiwan and is located in the north of the island where there is little to no criminal activity. However, the crime series has been very successful in turning the quaint little town into something very different through its graphic and striking depictions of the crimes.

The Taiwanese city is also home to a number of renowned historical, artistic, and architectural sites, such as Taipei 101, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Lungshan Temple of Manka, National Palace Museum, and the Presidential Office Building.

Commenting on why the location was selected as the main location for the filming of the series, producer Hank Tseng explained in a statement:

“The late nineties in Taiwan were a period of collapsing social standards, where truths and lies were jumbled, and mass media was on a high. I intend to communicate the straightforward idea that justice cannot be replaced through this series."

Those familiar with the city of Taiwan will be able to recognize several well-known landmarks and locations throughout the series as it was shot in almost every prime location of the city.

More about the recently-released series

The Taiwanese serial killer drama was released on Netflix this Friday, March 31. Its official synopsis reads as follows:

''Netflix exclusive Mandarin series Copycat Killer, a thriller based on famed Japanese mystery writer Miyabe Miyuki’s bestselling novel of the same name, is set in the 1990s and tells the story of Kuo Hsiao-chi (Wu Kang-ren), a veteran homicide prosecutor handling his first-ever serial killer case, and how he tries to bring justice to the perpetrator. With the murderer’s repeated aggravations, Hsiao-chi is determined to find the key piece of evidence to crack the case, even if it means putting his life on the line.''

The foreign language series reportedly features ten episodes of 45-50 minutes each, which are now available to stream on Netflix.

