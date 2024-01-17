Where was Detective Forst filmed? All shooting locations explored

Detective Forst, a Netflix original series with a breathtaking setting and captivating plot, has created a fascinating viewing experience due to the 2024 series' choice of shooting locations. Warsaw, the capital of Poland, and Zakopane, a resort Polish town, figure as a dominant backdrop with parts of Slovakia, adding to the show's overall dramatic tone.

The series is based on the renowned Forst book series by Polish author Remigiusz Mróz. The plot revolves around the lead, a detective who is aware of a heinous serial killer's exhibit of severed corpses in intricate poses with gold coins placed into their mouths. He employs unconventional methods to investigate the murders and disputes with his superiors, thereby escalating the show's overall conflict.

Where was Detective Forst filmed?

Zakopane, Poland

Visuals play a major role in creating the unique essence of an aesthetic, which is an important feature that separates Detective Forst from its genre. In the series, the omnipresent mountain ranges create a dramatic contrast to the tragic murders. It is not surprising that the series' primary location is Zakopane, Poland, given the importance of the setting to the storyline as a whole.

Zakopane, Malopolskie, Poland (Image via Wikipedia)

Zakopane is at the valley floor point of the Tatra Mountains, where Detective Forst is on the trail of a ruthless serial murderer. The shooting locations of the series at Zakopane include Bąkowo Zohylina Wyżnio, Józefa Piłsudskiego 28A, and Hala Gasiencowa, a large green park near Zakopane.

The mountains are the most obvious feature of Detective Forst's shooting site. In addition, the series focuses on certain landmark locations and monuments that communities living in Zakopane are interestingly familiar with, such as Krupówki Street, which is notable for its diversity of shops, carnival attractions, and entertainers.

Warsaw, Poland

A Scene in Forst Series (Image via Netflix)

Chilling climatic conditions offer a heavy atmospheric intrigue in Detective Forst. Warsaw, formally known as the Capital City of Warsaw, is where the actors and crew filmed certain parts of the series.

A few important sequence shots were shot at Nowy Targ, a southern Polish town situated at the foot of the Gorce Mountains, which provided an excellent shooting site, allowing for spectacular images.

Slovakia

Investigation Scene In The Mountains (Image via Netflix)

Although a Polish Netflix original, this series was not just filmed in Poland alone but also in a few areas in Slovakia. The Slovakian backdrop blended well with the scenic mountains of the Polish series, confusing the viewers in identifying the scenes of the location.

Slovakia has recently been a popular shooting spot, appearing in many well-known films and television series, such as Crazy Six, Spoor, The Wrecking Crew, and Einstein.

Detective Forst is the standout of the crime drama genre, combining unconventional investigation tactics, disputes with superiors, and an outstanding cast. The stunning scenery, nevertheless, is what makes the show shine, transporting viewers to a mysterious and intriguing realm.

Spectacular alpine scenery serves as a backdrop for the show's characters at various points. Without the meticulous location selections, Detective Forst would not have resonated with viewers to the degree that it did.