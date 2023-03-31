Where was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shot? Filming locations were hauntingly beautiful 

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was filmed in several regions in Northern Ireland and Iceland. The film was released in the United States on March 31, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

Many shots used Northern Irish locations like Castle Ward, Carrickfergus, Belfast, and the Clandeboye Estate. According to Belfast News Letter, some scenes were shot at Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland. This particular location was even used by another popular fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons and is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting. It does not have any connection to the film trilogy released between 2000 and 2012.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filming locations explored

Castle Ward

Located near the village of Strangford in County Down, Northern Ireland, Castle Ward was built in the 18th century. It is owned by the National Trust and is 7 miles from Downpatrick and 1.5 miles from Strangford.

The castle is open to the public and is spread over 332 hectares (820 acres) of landscaped gardens. It also has a fortified tower house, theatre, restaurant, shop, sawmill, Victorian laundry, and a working corn mill. 0

It even has a shore on Strangford Lough. An annual summer opera festival called Castleward Opera was hosted here from 1985 to 2010. The location was also used as a filming location for Winterfell in the HBO television series Game of Thrones.

Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus is a massive town in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. It is located on the north shore of Belfast Lough, 11 miles (18 km) from Belfast. As per the 2011 Census, almost 28,000 people lived here. This town is not just County Antrim's oldest town but also one of the most historic locations in the country.

The Carrickfergus Castle was built in the 12th century and served as the capital of the Earldom of Ulster. It was the administrative center for Carrickfergus Borough Council till 2015 and is home to several soccer clubs like Carrick Rangers F.C. and Barn United FC.

Clandeboye Estate

This county estate is located in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. It covers 2,000 acres and has woodlands, formal and walled gardens, lawns, a lake, and 250 hectares (620 acres) of farmland.

It was home to Lindy, Marchioness of Dufferin, and Ava, widow of the last Marquess, until her demise in October 2020.

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sees a gang of adventurous thieves whose goal is to retrieve a lost relic.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The screenplay was done by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio while the music was helmed by Lorne Balfe.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released in the United States on March 31, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

