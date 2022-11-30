Where to find Receiptify? How to get a receipt of your top Spotify songs revealed

Netizens are using Receiptify to create a custom stylized "receipt" of their top played songs on the music streaming service app, Spotify.

Spotify has an in-house feature, Wrapped, which collects data all year long about music and podcasts, both individually and around the world, and presents it to users in the form of a top 10 list. The drawback of Wrapped, however, is that it is released at the end of the year. With users getting impatient, many have turned to third-party apps to better understand their listening habits.

Receiptify is one such app that gages one's streaming habits to create personalized "receipts" of a user's ten most-played tracks "from the last month, last 6 months, and all time."

To get an individualized receipt, one can quickly go to receiptify.herokuapp.com or download the app of the same name. The platform will ask users to log into their streaming service account and simply accept the prompt to generate the receipt.

Receiptify: How to generate receipts, inspiration for the app, and more

Receiptify is developed by Michelle Lui, who credits the Instagram account @albumreceipts, where album setlists are displayed in receipt form, as the inspiration behind the creation of the app.

Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how to use the app:

Visit the Receiptify website from your preferred device. The homepage displays three streaming service options to log in to, namely Spotify, Last.fm, and Apple Music. In this case, choose Spotify, and add your account details. A prompt will request you to give permission to the tool to share their data and link the account. Once the account is linked, the tool gives three choices to create a receipt based on one's listening habits over the course of the last month, six months, or the entire time they've been using the app. An instant list is generated in a receipt-style graphic format based on one's music streaming habits on the selected app.

The receipt looks very realistic and includes a fake order number, one's name, and date. The list comprises ten songs, the names of which are displayed under "quantity." The "item" column displays the name of the song, and the duration of the track is displayed under the "amount" column. The total item count informs the user of the duration of the entire playlist. Here's an example of a receipt:

Image showing a Spotify receipt (image via Twitter/ @micheIlexcx)

To share the receipt on social media, simply scroll to the bottom of the website that displays a "get image" button. Tapping the button will automatically download the image which can be shared on any social media platform. Furthermore, the Receiptify app allows people to compare their lists as well.

While everyone awaits Spotify Wrapped to drop, here is a list of other cool third-party apps for you to try:

Spotify Palette: Another external website that analysis one's listening habits for the last six months to generate a personalized color palette. Additionally, the program also generates a beautiful image based on the same color palette from Google's Art and Culture database. Your Pie!: A third-party feature that creates a pie chart based on the genre of the tracks the user habitually listens to. Icebergify: As the name suggests, this app collects data on one's top 50 artists (short-term, medium-term, and long-term) and organizes it into an iceberg. More popular artists appear at the top and obscure ones remain at the bottom.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 list is rumored to be released on December 6, 2022.

