Where to find the viral paw patrol filter? TikTok trend takes the internet by storm

The Paw Patrol filter is the latest in the long line of filters that are taking TikTok by storm. We previously had the Barbie Filter, the AI Pregnancy Filter, the Koren AI filter, and now the Paw Patrol filter, which allows your pets to be turned into characters from the iconic kids' show.

You can turn your pet into an adorable animated Paw Patrol character with cute little accessories and costumes. There are no external app downloads required for the filter - all you need is the TikTok app and, of course, a pet. The filter is not limited to dogs and can also be used on cats.

𓆩𝙂𝙄𝙉𝘼𓆪 @saintbaraz Paw patrol ai filter from tiktok used on my pets Paw patrol ai filter from tiktok used on my pets https://t.co/22pZxnGUDb

How to apply the trending Paw Patrol filter

Your pet can also look like a Paw Patrol character using seven easy steps:

Step 1 : Open up your TikTok account.

: Open up your TikTok account. Step 2 : Click on the Create option and choose Effects.

: Click on the Create option and choose Effects. Step 3 : Search for 'paw patrol' on the Effects page.

: Search for 'paw patrol' on the Effects page. Step 4 : The filter will appear as the top result. Click on it.

: The filter will appear as the top result. Click on it. Step 5 : You will now be redirected to the Create Page with the filter active.

: You will now be redirected to the Create Page with the filter active. Step 6 : Record your pet with this effect.

: Record your pet with this effect. Step 7: There will be a countdown for three seconds, after which your pet will look like an animated Paw Patrol character.

percy / silas | vampire 🧛‍♂️ @enchanteddiaz i did that paw patrol filter on tiktok with my dog and it's so cute i did that paw patrol filter on tiktok with my dog and it's so cute 😭 https://t.co/DM9Ia01IkT

The filter not only animates your pet, but it also turns the background of the picture into an animated scene.

Social media went berserk over the filter with everyone testing it out on their dogs and cats. Netizens believe that it makes their pets look extremely adorable, and they also appreciated the show's iconic theme song that blared triumphantly in the background:

Christina Garnett @ThatChristinaG If you need a pick-me-up, go on TikTok and look at videos of pets and the Paw Patrol filter. If you need a pick-me-up, go on TikTok and look at videos of pets and the Paw Patrol filter. https://t.co/QlBi0W9HMV

FlyGirl🧳526 @dramatic_one Omg there is a paw patrol filter on TikTok Omg there is a paw patrol filter on TikTok https://t.co/iskdtWLlFq

Sam Fleming @Wolvensam When TikTok filters got you turning your dogs into Paw Patrol characters When TikTok filters got you turning your dogs into Paw Patrol characters 😅 https://t.co/5YaoIXNdv2

dylan @rafaeltagulao I LOVE THE PAW PATROL FILTER ON TIKTOK… I LOVE THE PAW PATROL FILTER ON TIKTOK…

ً @retrgde that paw patrol trend on tiktok is so cute. 🥹 that paw patrol trend on tiktok is so cute. 🥹

crabby RN 🦀 @crabby30somthng I’m obsessed with all the paw patrol filters on tiktok. Show me those cute puppers I’m obsessed with all the paw patrol filters on tiktok. Show me those cute puppers

However, a few people were annoyed at the sudden over-influx of pictures of pets with the Paw Patrol filter. Some users couldn't stand to hear the theme song one more time:

jz @Jazjzg if i get one more paw patrol filter tiktok on my fyp what part of ALL COPS if i get one more paw patrol filter tiktok on my fyp what part of ALL COPS

Patrick @PaddyRomp Thanks TikTok for making Paw Patrol theme stuck in my head Thanks TikTok for making Paw Patrol theme stuck in my head

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕆𝔾💋 @MzzJazzyBaby ‍ Oh Noo.. TikTok got a paw patrol filter.. so now I Gatta hear it on TikTok and on all my TV’s🥲 Oh Noo.. TikTok got a paw patrol filter.. so now I Gatta hear it on TikTok and on all my TV’s🥲😮‍💨

sky ♥️ @scarfacee_bby TikTok’s got me fed up with the Paw Patrol Theme Song TikTok’s got me fed up with the Paw Patrol Theme Song 😫

Kay⭐️ @keh12345 🙄 Between my niece and tiktok paw patrol theme song is stuck in my noggin Between my niece and tiktok paw patrol theme song is stuck in my noggin 😂🙄

The iconic team of pups made their debut ten years ago

Paw Patrol is an iconic Canadian kids' show that aired its first season back in 2013 and has been going strong for ten seasons and more to come. In the United States, the show is broadcast on Nickelodeon.

The series focuses on the adventures of a young boy, Ryder, and his team of Patrol pups. The group scours Adventure Bay for any problems, ranging from avalanches and underwater mysteries to the many mischievous antics of Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger. At the end of each episode, the pups end up saving the day, and Ryder reminds folks:

"Whenever you're in trouble, just yelp for help!"

The original lineup of pups featured six iconic characters, each with their own special skill. The original lineup includes Marshall, the firefighting Dalmatian, Chase, the German Shephard police dog, Sky, the airborne Cockapoo, Rocky, the handyman mixed breed, Rubble, the construction English Bulldog, and Zuma, the aquatic rescue Labrador Retriever.

In 2021, Paw Patrol released PAW Patrol: The Movie, which amassed an estimated $144.3 million. A second movie, titled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, is set to release this year on September 29.

