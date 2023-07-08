Where to find the pregnant AI generator? Viral trend takes over TikTok

After the popularity of the Korean AI and Barbie AI filters took over internet, another one to emerge recently is an AI filter that makes the users look pregnant. The hyper-realistic filter took over TikTok and other social media, with users posting their versions of the filter.

The filter allows users to see how they'd look if they were pregnant. Users don't have to upload full body shots, as the AI simply needs a face to place onto a pre-existing pregnant model. The filter is available through the free AI photo enhancer app called Remini.

The pregnancy AI trend is taking TikTok by storm (Image via TikTok/@hopella6)

The AI generator took over TikTok by a landslide as terms like"pregnant filter" and and "pregnancy filter" amassed iver 398.5 million views and 287.7 million views on the platform, respectively. Users were gushing about the filter, embracing how cute it looks. However, at the same time, it evoked concern among some users at the realization that the filter looks a little too real.

stephanie🦋 @Stephxherrera Guys this ai pregnancy filter really scaring me Guys this ai pregnancy filter really scaring me 😭

Users can now try to look pregnant using the viral AI filter

As mentioned earlier, the filter is available in the AI photo enhancer app called Remini - AI Photo Enhancer, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free.

Remini is available on both Android and iOS

Users can follow these steps to make use of the pregnancy filter:

Step 1 : Open the app, click on AI Photos at the bottom, and proceed with 'Let's do it'.

: Open the app, click on AI Photos at the bottom, and proceed with 'Let's do it'. Step 2 : Set up your AI profile by identifying your gender and uploading eight selfies. (The filter is only available for those who selected 'Female' or 'Other'. It is not available for Males)

: Set up your AI profile by identifying your gender and uploading eight selfies. (The filter is only available for those who selected 'Female' or 'Other'. It is not available for Males) Step 3 : Click on the pregnancy filter in the 'Top Picks' section. The filter is denoted by the image of a pregnant woman.

: Click on the pregnancy filter in the 'Top Picks' section. The filter is denoted by the image of a pregnant woman. Step 4 : Click on 'Use this model image' to proceed.

: Click on 'Use this model image' to proceed. Step 5 : The next screen is a paywall that asks you to pay for a 'Lite' or 'Pro' version of the app. However, a free trial option is available that gives you a 3-day free trial of the app. Click on 'Not sure yet?' to enable the free trial that can be disabled at any time. If not disabled, it will charge you the weekly amount specified.

: The next screen is a paywall that asks you to pay for a 'Lite' or 'Pro' version of the app. However, a free trial option is available that gives you a 3-day free trial of the app. Click on 'Not sure yet?' to enable the free trial that can be disabled at any time. If not disabled, it will charge you the weekly amount specified. Step 6 : The app then proceeds to process your image with a specified estimated waiting time. Usually, the waiting time is around 7 minutes, but it can be processed faster. An option to notify you when ready is available, in case you don't have time to wait.

: The app then proceeds to process your image with a specified estimated waiting time. Usually, the waiting time is around 7 minutes, but it can be processed faster. An option to notify you when ready is available, in case you don't have time to wait. Step 7 : Six images will be generated by the app which can be saved to Gallery by swiping right. Swiping left will result in the deletion of the image.

: Six images will be generated by the app which can be saved to Gallery by swiping right. Swiping left will result in the deletion of the image. Step 8: Enjoy looking pregnant.

The filter is free to try out (Image via TikTok/@liyah.locs23)

How to make a Cap Cut video out of the pregnant AI images?

TikTok Users enhanced their AI-generated pregnant images by using a CapCut video of them. The CapCut video showed the before and after images of the user along with music and a small compilation.

CapCut is available for free

An additional app named CapCut needs to be downloaded to avail of this feature. Like Remini, it is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CapCut enables users to showcase the before and after of their AI pregnancy (Image via TikTok/@lexy.xe)

New users can try making CapCut videos by following these steps:

Step 1 : Download CapCut.

: Download CapCut. Step 2 : Go to the TikTok app and search for 'pregnant filter'.

: Go to the TikTok app and search for 'pregnant filter'. Step 3 : Click on any video that is doing the trend and has used CapCut.

: Click on any video that is doing the trend and has used CapCut. Step 4 : Tap on the 'CapCut - Try this template' option shown above the username of the person who made the TikTok.

: Tap on the 'CapCut - Try this template' option shown above the username of the person who made the TikTok. Step 5 : Click on 'Use template in CapCut'.

: Click on 'Use template in CapCut'. Step 6 : You will be redirected to CapCut where the template will be open. Click on Use Template.

: You will be redirected to CapCut where the template will be open. Click on Use Template. Step 7 : Click on Photos from the menu above and select 5 photos you want to be included and tap on Preview on the bottom right.

: Click on Photos from the menu above and select 5 photos you want to be included and tap on Preview on the bottom right. Step 8 : In the preview menu, text can be added and removed with the Text option. In case you want the text to be deleted and left blank. Click on Text and then edit, where you can delete the text and press spacebar for it to be blank.

: In the preview menu, text can be added and removed with the Text option. In case you want the text to be deleted and left blank. Click on Text and then edit, where you can delete the text and press spacebar for it to be blank. Step 9 : Click on Add sound in TikTok on the top right. This will export the video to TikTok, where you can add sound. The original sound for the trend is already selected but can be changed.

: Click on Add sound in TikTok on the top right. This will export the video to TikTok, where you can add sound. The original sound for the trend is already selected but can be changed. Step 10: Enhance TikTok accordingly and proceed to post it.

The viral filter is available for a three-day trial period for new users willing to try it out.

Poll : 0 votes