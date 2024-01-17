Where to follow Hannah from Love Island season 5 on Instagram?

Love Island USA's season 5, released in July 2023, has reached its Casa Amor stage, and at its forefront is its newest bombshell, Hannah Ortega. The Casa Amor twist comes in the show's second half when participants stagnate with their partners. Recent bombshells are introduced that either pair up with the singles or become a point of interest for people already in relationships, sometimes breaking them up, adding essential drama.

Marco was first paired with Hannah Wright, but his luck was such that his ex, Hannah Ortega, entered as a bombshell, stirring important gossip. Hannah Ortega is a traveler whose Instagram bio says 'Student Pilot.' Her handle is @hannahortega_.

More information about Love Island USA's newest bombshell, Hannah Ortega

Hannah Ortega is 22 and hails from Coral Springs, Florida. She finished her education at New York University. Ortega also studied in Madrid, Spain, and appears to be a full-time traveler. Like the Instagrams of several cast members of the show, her Instagram suggests that she never stays in one place for too long, which might've been one of the reasons for her break-up with Marco Donatelli.

Her feed is littered with posts from around the world, from countries like Greece, Italy, India, Egypt, and California, as well as cities like Istanbul and Paris. One moment, she is seen getting a pedicure in Greece, while the other, she eats street food in Vietnam. Hannah owns a golden doodle dog, Lola, and travels to most places with her.

Her appearance on Love Island USA has put her in the limelight, and is expected to bring her modeling and influencing contracts. For now, Hannah is enjoying her 20s to the fullest, venturing through the world.

Who'll win in the Hannah vs Hannah fight on Love Island USA season 5?

Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright have been tight since she first entered Love Island in episode 2. Wright hails from Palm Springs, California, and is 24 years old. Sparks were soon to fly between the two, and the couple decided to stick together until the end of the show, without worrying about the Casa Amor entrees, making them the strongest couple in the villa.

Episode 21 of Love Island USA saw Marco getting a text that asked him to get ready for a date with 'Hannah' with the #reunited. Marco naturally thought he was going on a date with Hannah W and got super excited and jumpy. Then he started to get ready for the date and headed out to the date location.

He was shell-shocked to see Ortega waiting for him there. The smile on his face faded, and he was visibly panicking. Ortega told him that they had never gotten a chance to be in a relationship because Marcus refused to commit to her when she had caught feeling for him a few months before the show's filming.

Marco admitted to having feelings for Hannah O in the past but wanted to give their relationship time before he went for commitment. He also said, "I never really planned on seeing you again." Providing clarity about his emotions before he started dating Wright.

She also asked him if he had genuine feelings for W, and if he did, she would be happy to leave them be. To which Marco said:

“I feel as though we didn’t give ourselves a fair chance.”

That was the last thing viewers heard before the curtains closed on episode 21. Marco was brilliant in keeping the ghosts from the past in the past because he wisely chose Hannah W over Hannah O and went on to become the winning couple of Love Island USA season 5.

Love Island became a pop culture sensation since its inception in 2015 as a UK show because of its steamy scenes, carefully selected cast of beautiful people and the love that stays in the air at the exotic locations of their luxury villas. The show was then adapted in several countries such as the US and Spain. Love Island USA's season 6 is long due and is expected to release mid-summer this year.