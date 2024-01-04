Where to follow Rachel Gordillo from Married at First Sight on Instagram? 

Couples tend to gauge their life partners well in real life before deciding to seal the deal, but things occur differently in Married At First Sight. Strangers who know nothing about each other are set up by relationship experts in a wedding bond. What’s captured later is a dramatic journey of an experimental marriage.

The spouses get to go on a honeymoon trip, and upon return, they must decide to either stay married or get a divorce. Every season witnesses the participation of new singletons, but one cast member who remains vivid in fans’ memories is Rachel Gordillo from Married At First Sight 12.

She broke up with her partner several weeks after the Decision Day on the Lifetime series. But she got back together with him when the reunion special was filmed. Rachel had plans to move back in with her partner before she finally divorced him.

Married At First Sight star Rachel Gordillo’s Instagram

Fans can follow Rachel Gordillo on Instagram at @rachintheh. Hailing from Houston, Rachel was a special education evaluator by profession. She signed up for the reality TV show to find true love. The Houston native suffered from marriage anxiety after watching her parents divorce. What made the situation worse was her experience in a past relationship, where she was cheated on.

Rachel appeared on Married At First Sight, looking for a reliable partner to spend her life with. Notably, relationship experts had high hopes for the Houston native to find a responsible partner, but things didn’t pan out that way.

What happened to Rachel Gordillo on Married At First Sight 12?

Rachel took a leap of faith and said yes to the marriage experiment with Jose San Miguel Jr., a NASA mission control specialist from Texas. Dubbed a perfectionist, he had unrealistically high standards and encountered numerous troubles while finding his Mrs. Right. After a rocky start, the duo fought multiple times throughout their journey on the reality TV show.

One of their most dramatic fights included Jose locking Rachel out of the house. The NASA specialist's angry reaction came after his wife called him by her ex’s name. It didn’t go down well with Jose, who yelled and cursed at her. Even after the tumultuous journey, the duo worked together to resolve most of their issues and decided to stay together on Decision Day.

What happened to Rachel Gordillo after Married At First Sight 12?

The couple ultimately called it quits for each other after the show. During their appearance on a reunion special episode, the couple admitted to breaking up several weeks after Decision Day. However, they did give each other another try and had plans to move back together before they finally announced their separation publicly in December 2021.

After her stint on the show, Rachel regularly posts on Instagram about her daily life and outings.

She maintains a cordial relationship with her MAFS cast members and continues to hang out with them. She still appears to be single. Previously, while opening up about her experimental marriage journey on Instagram, Rachel said:

“My Married At First Sight TV journey comes to an end… for now? No more cameras no more interviews. I cried that day because I realized I was part of something incredible that not many people will experience. I’ve managed to meet some amazing people that I will never forget."

She continued:

“Thank you to everyone who took part in making this experience an unforgettable one, including all the brave souls who decided to take this leap into a legally binding marriage.”

Notably, none of the couples from Married At First Sight season 13 are together.

The show premiered its 17th season in October 2023, and viewers can watch new episodes of Married At First Sight every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.