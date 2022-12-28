Where was George Musser found? Missing University of Wisconsin-River Falls student’s body discovered on Christmas Day

George Musser, the missing 20-year-old student from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead after going missing from a bar on Christmas Eve without a jacket despite freezing temperatures. His body was discovered in Baytown Township around 7 pm on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Musser's death was confirmed by his cousin Emily Dalbec on a Facebook group created to "update and coordinate with the community" about George. She wrote:

"I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body."

Stillwater police told CBS Minnesota:

"George's family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation."

Friends and family launched a massive manhunt with the aid of volunteers to search for George Musser

George Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar and Grill in Minneapolis-St. Paul on December 24, 2022. A patron at the bar, Ally McKay, told CBS Minnesota that Musser approached her group at the booth and spoke to them around 1.30 am before stating that he had to go to the bathroom. He never returned.

A police statement added that they found the missing 20-year-old's keys and wallet near the bar. His car too was parked outside Brian's. McKay added that they assumed George went home

Given the sub-zero temperature, worried friends and family launched a search party to find the missing boy. More than 100 volunteers spent hours searching for George Musser, who was last seen wearing a pair of jeans, a flannel shirt, and a black beanie.

In her Facebook post, Emily stated:

"We're preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best — and that's why we're getting everyone in the community to start looking."

Baytown cops had requested residents to check their garages, sheds, and backyards, and review any footage they might have.

Police Chief Brian Mueller stated that it was a "difficult situation" as they did not have much luck with "electronic surveillance stuff," including looking through security cameras or tracking cellphone data.

Mueller added that they are still investigating whether the UWRF student's death was a homicide. Sending his condolences to the family, he stated:

"I can't imagine what the family is going through... I talked with the family since yesterday. It's definitely a great community we live in, very fortunate. So I just hope we can find some closure for the Musser family."

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday evening in Stillwater in honor of George.

Family launches GoFundMe page for funeral and other financial aid

Following the tragic discovery, George's aunt, Heidi Kram, started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help his family pay for his funeral and other expenses. In a heartbreaking message across the page, she wrote:

"This was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again."

After reaching their target goal pretty quickly, Kram changed the motivation behind the page to help Musser's parents, Kent and Nancy.

