Ohio ex-convict Gregory McKnight was convicted in connection with the 2000 disappearance and shooting death of Kenyon College student Emily Murray and the killing of another missing 20-year-old, Gregory Julious.

The investigation into McKnight started after his co-worker Murray's abandoned car was found near his trailer home about a month after she was reported missing. Her body was found inside wrapped in a rug. Authorities then found Julious' bones on his property, among other evidence, months after he went missing that year.

Gregory McKnight is on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution (Image via Wikipedia)

According to reports, Gregory McKnight was sentenced to death via lethal injection after being found guilty of all charges, including murder and kidnapping in both cases. He is currently serving time on death row at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

"College junior Emily Murray, a popular religious studies major, goes missing late one night after quitting her job at a local bar; a month later, someone finds her body in a remote trailer, leading police to another gruesome discovery."

At Gregory McKnight's trial, Emily Murray's parents said their daughter would consider the death sentence an "abomination" and a "tragedy"

On October 25, 2002, Gregory McKnight was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the murder of Kenyon College junior Emily Murray, 20. McKnight was reportedly handed the maximum sentence on all of the charges he was found guilty on, which included ten years for kidnapping Murray, ten years for aggravated robbery, and fifteen years to life for the murder of Gregory Julious.

He was also handed an additional three years for using a gun in the aggravated murder of Murray and another three years for using a gun in her kidnapping, both to be served concurrently. In total, the convicted murderer was given thirty-eight years to life in prison.

During the trial's sentencing segment, a jury comprising of four men and eight women suggested that McKnight should be sentenced to death. Before the sentence was handed down, Murray's parents, Tom and Cynthia, issued a statement in which they said that their daughter "would regard it as a tragedy and an abomination if another human being were put to death in her name."

According to reports, Kenyon College junior Emily Murray went missing on November 3, 2000, after leaving her place of work in the early morning hours. The 20-year-old worked at Pirates' Cove, not far from her college campus, and was reported missing after she failed to return to her college dorm after a late-night shift. Her car was also missing from its usual spot.

While searching his property, investigators found human bones, among other incriminating evidence, which matched Gregory Julious, a 20-year-old who went missing in May of that year from Chillicothe, Ohio. Other evidence found included large amounts of blood, used shell casings, a roll of bloodstained duct tape, and clothes belonging to Julious.

In 2015, Gregory McKnight reportedly made a statement about wanting to be executed for killing Murray in 2000, but remains on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

