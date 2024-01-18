Where was the hot pink "UFO" captured? Flight attendant's video from mid-air goes viral

A pink UFO was allegedly spotted by a flight attendant on a January 17 night-time flight from England to Poland. Wizz Air flight attendant Denisa Tanase, who was working at the time, apparently captured video footage of a small swarm of bright pink orbs while simply taking a video of the night sky.

Tanase discovered the orbs, which she described as being the shape of a "circle flashing pink," when reviewing the footage a few minutes later. She told SWNS that she "definitely" believed in aliens after capturing the viral footage.

Expand Tweet

"It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink": Denisa Tanase on her pink UFO sighting

For 36-year-old Wizz Air flight attendant, Denisa Tanase, the January 17 nighttime flight from Luton, England to Syzmany, Poland, began as just another day of work. However, everything changed when she noticed the picturesque night sky outside and decided to film the magnificent view.

She told SWNS that while reviewing the footage she had shot, around 20 minutes later, she found a rather odd and astonishing sight in the night sky that she had captured. Four bright pink orbs illuminated the sky above Europe, allegedly not projected from the landscape below. Seemingly oblivious to the alleged UFOs, Denisa just kept filming without focusing on them.

The pink orbs allegedly looked very much like UFOs, as per the air crew member. Denisa told SWNS that she did not notice the anomaly while filming, and even though she had been a flight attendant for over a year, she had "never seen anything like this". She told SWNS:

"I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything. Everyone was confused — they hadn’t seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence."

She added:

"It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink. At first, we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform, but on the video, you can see the motion — you can see it’s flying."

Expand Tweet

The UK native mother of two was excited to have the footage on film and kept thinking about how this was possible. She had apparently previously seen UFO footage on the internet but always speculated that they could just be Photoshop. However, now that she had filmed a video herself, she has become less skeptical about their existence. She told SWNS:

"Now I definitely believe more than before,"

She further added:

"My family and friends think it is definitely aliens — my husband said, ‘You’re my wife, I believe you.'"

Denisa Tannase's pink UFO footage went viral as people speculated about what the pink orbs might have been, aside from, of course, aliens. Some suggested that the orbs were just reflections from either the inside of the plane or from the infrared diode on the phone.

Netizens speculated about what the airplane sightings were (Image via X/@TConfessionals)

Prior instances of allegedly spotting aliens

The last time the internet erupted over an extra-terrestrial sighting was when a January 6 viral social media video alleged that giant aliens were spotted outside a mall in Miami on New Year's Day. The video was supported by the large police presence outside the Bayside Marketplace shopping center and claims of a giant shadowy figure at the entrance of the mall.

However, the claims turned out to be false as the police weren't at the Miami mall to deal with aliens but to handle a few teens who were shooting fireworks at people and looting on January 1. The Miami PD even sent out an Instagram video confirming that the shadowy figure was just a person walking and there were, in fact, no aliens.