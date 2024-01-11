Fact Check: Was Bayside Miami Mall shut down due to aliens? Viral video footage erupts on Twitter

A viral video of alleged aliens is doing the rounds on the internet. It has led some users to claim that an eight-to-ten-foot alien had been caught on camera at the Miami mall. The clip, of low quality, showed a glowing figure near police vehicles, but upon closer examination, it appears to be two to three people walking next to each other.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, the rumors about aliens in the Miami mall in the aftermath of a chaotic incident at Bayside Marketplace in Miami on New Year’s Day fueled wild speculations on social media, suggesting that the heavy police presence was due to an extraterrestrial visit. However, the real cause of the commotion was a massive fight involving around 50 teenagers.

It is also worth noting that the City of Miami Police Department promptly dismissed the alien claims. Michael Vega, a public information officer, clarified to NBC6:

"No aliens, UFOs, or ET’s. No airports were closed. No power outages. Nothing is being withheld from the public. LOL.”

The incident unfolded when a large group of teenagers, allegedly setting off fireworks, engaged in a brawl at the mall.

Bayside Miami Mall shut down because of a dispute among teenagers, not because of aliens

Bayside Miami Mall was shut down because a massive fight happened on New Year's Day. However, there was no alleged involvement of aliens that caused the closure of the mall.

About 50 teenagers were fighting, and the police had to come to stop it. The teens were also setting off fireworks, which caused a lot of panic. Some people thought they heard gunshots, so they called the police, making the situation even more confusing.

Expand Tweet

The police had to close the area, including Biscayne Boulevard, to deal with the chaos. They thought there might be a dangerous situation with guns, so they came with a lot of police cars and even high-powered rifles. It turned out that the loud noises were just fireworks, not gunshots.

During the incident, some juveniles were also seen attacking a man nearby. The victim reported that a teen threw a bottle at his car, leading to an altercation where he was allegedly jumped and his phone was stolen.

Four teenagers were arrested in Miami

In the end, four teenagers were arrested. Two of the arrested teenagers, aged 15, are facing charges of burglary, grand theft, battery, and resisting an officer without violence. The other two, aged 14 and 16, were arrested for resisting an officer without violence. They are expected to appear in juvenile court.

CBS News reported that James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, explained that officers, initially misinformed about an active shooter, approached the scene with high-powered rifles, contributing to the chaos.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Landy, a nearby resident, described the scene as “absolute chaos,” with people running through the streets.

Despite all the chaos, there were no aliens or UFOs involved, as some people on social media had speculated. The viral video showing a glowing figure was just a low-quality clip of people walking together, not aliens.