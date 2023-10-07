"Perfection defined": Bright stuns fans at the Seongsu Rose Pop-up Store in Burberry Streets, Seoul

On October 7, 2023, Thai actor Bright Vachirawit turned heads at the Seongsu Rose Pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea, as the brand ambassador for Burberry. He attended the event to promote Burberry's new Street Campaign project, known as "Burberry Streets."

Burberry has launched its Streets Project worldwide, with its next destination being Seoul, South Korea. The brand has started the campaign to promote Daniel Lee's collection for Fall 2023.

Expand Tweet

The Seongsu Rose pop-up store is the designated temporary space set up where the brand will introduce its cultural heritage to the locals. The brand has also set up a few temporary pop-ups and restaurant pop-ups to blend with the local culture.

As the Burberry ambassador made his way to the aforementioned event, fans couldn't get enough of his looks took to social media to gush over it, with one tweeting:

Expand Tweet

"Such a sweetheart": Fans go gaga as Bright requests attendees to calm down at the pop-up

As Bright arrived at the Seongsu Rose Pop-Up store on Burberry Streets, he was welcomed by a huge crowd of eagerly awaiting fans. The moment they saw the Thai actor, they couldn't contain their excitement and began screaming at the top of their voices, showcasing the influence he holds.

Dressed in an all-yellow ensemble, the F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flower actor wore Burberry's two-way zip closure, drawcord collar, padded Leather Jacket, complementing his look with an exposed forehead hairstyle.

Fans at the aforementioned event couldn't keep calm and continued to scream his name, prompting Bright to gesture for them to calm down, a moment that went viral on social media.

Many also started trending "Burberry Bright in Seoul" as to showcase how the actor lit up the event with his presence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flower actor was also spotted interacting with many personalities at the Seongsu pop-up store.

Many loved how Daniel Lee expressed his desire to come to Thailand with the actor, to which the latter instantly agreed. Fans found it amusing and couldn't stop talking about it.

Expand Tweet

Following the event, the Thai actor took to his personal social media account on Instagram to share pictures, with the caption:

"Good Vibes Good People."

Moreover, the British luxury fashion house Burberry started its Street project from London, introducing a series of installations and pop-ups that celebrate the brand's culture with the blend of new innovations. Norman’s food truck was also spotted at the aforementioned London event as the brand took over Norman's Cafe.

The Burberry Streets project will run across South Korea from October 7 to November 5, 2023.

Bright was also spotted at the Burberry SS24 Collection show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week, held in September.