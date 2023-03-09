All you need to know about Fourth Nattawat, GMMTV’s rising star

Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul is GMMTV’s upcoming star, who has already managed to win over a huge following of fans despite only debuting in 2021. The actor is already known for his versatile skills as well as being praised by both veteran actors and directors for having an expressive face.

The actor joined GMMTV’s reality show Thailand School Star in 2019 when he was only 15 years old and was hailed the winner along with another fellow contestant.

Fourth Nattawat’s background and rise to fame

Nattawat Jirochtikul, born in Bangkok on October 18, 2004, was nicknamed Fourth because he was born on King Rama IV's 200th birthday.

Fourth Nattawat was a popular boy at St. Gabriel’s College, a private school in Bangkok, and he had many students fawning over him at school. He was the football team's captain and had a lifelong passion for acting. He passed an equivalency test, the GED, to complete his education because he was more concerned with establishing his career.

While he was still in school, Fourth Nattawat auditioned for GMMTV’s Thailand School Star and showcased his Muay Thai skills. His impeccable performances on the reality show crowned him the winner of the show as well as earned him a contract with GMMTV along with Gemini Norawit, who went on to become his partner in multiple Thai BL dramas.

The actor officially debuted in 2021 on the popular show F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers as Glakao, the protagonist Gorya’s younger brother. He also played a student in a supporting role in the 2022 Thai BL drama Bad Buddy, which received positive reviews from around the world.

Despite having been officially acting for only a year, Fourth Nattawat bagged his first lead role as Gun in the BL Thai drama My School President, and that role shot him to stardom. Fans could not stop praising the actor’s phenomenal acting skills and chemistry with partner Tinn, played by Gemini Norawit. Viewers were pleasantly surprised by his stupendous grasp of conveying emotions through his facial expressions as well as his delivery of dialog.

Apart from being an excellent actor, Fourth is also a terrific singer and has sung many OSTs for My School President, as the whole premise of the show involved him being in a rock band. His distinct vocal style, which is evident in every composition, has received constant praise from fans.

Although released in 2023, Moonlight Chicken was shot before the My School President and was officially Fourth Nattawat’s third role. He played the character of Li Ming, who is the nephew of the protagonist Jim. He plays a high school student here as well; however, since Moonlight Chicken is a serious drama as compared to the lighthearted rom-com My School President, his acting seemed more mature and refined.

His ability to pull off playful as well as serious roles has earned him a huge fan base that is shocked at how well Fourth Nattawat can act at the mere age of 18. Fourth’s ability to bag so many projects in the first two years of his career is a testament to his skill and hard work. His fans are rooting for him and are waiting patiently for his future projects.

Fourth will star in the upcoming GL drama 23.5 as the Night and will reprise his role as Gun from My School President in GMMTV’s compilation series Our Skyy 2.

