Moonlight Chicken episode 8 recap: Everybody gets a happy ending

Moonlight Chicken ended with the airing of their final episode on March 2, 2023, leaving viewers with a feeling of emptiness. The ending was all that the audience could ask for and more. Each character received a befitting ending on the eighth episode of Moonlight Chicken, with all the loose ends being finally tied up.

The series stars some of the most popular and young actors in GMMTV comprising Earth Pirapat Watthanasetsiri, Mix Sahaphap Wongratch, Khaotung Thanawat Rattanakitpaisan, First Kanaphan Puitrakul, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, Mark Pakin Kunaanuvit, and View Benyapa Jeanprasom, who also held a special fan meeting to bid adieu to this phenomenal Thai BL drama.

Moonlight Chicken episode 8 gives viewers the exact happy ending they dreamed of

The opening scene of Moonlight Chicken episode 8 starts with Jim cooking his famous chicken rice for the first and last time for his sister Jam before she leaves to marry her current boyfriend. Following this, Jim shuts down the diner for good.

At the mall, Li Ming spends time with his mother while Jim helps Wen find a new accommodation. While spending time with Li Ming, Jam realizes that she doesn’t know her son very well, but she turns over a new leaf with him by buying him the pair of shoes he was eyeing. She is not the only one with gifts to share as Li Ming gives his mom the apron he used to wear while working at Jim’s diner as something to remember him by. The mother-son duo talk their differences out and begin their relationship afresh.

Episode 8 of Moonlight Chicken then sees Wen wanting to start a new life with Jim, and the two share a warm embrace. This marks the official beginning of their relationship at the former’s new apartment.

Jim’s diner staff, along with Gaipa, visit the temple to pray after the latter's mom’s funeral. Wen invites Gaipa to the last get-together, as Jim is throwing a party at the diner before he shuts it down for good. Before Gaipa can answer, he sees the looks Jim and Wen exchange and realizes they have something going on between them. Having been turned down by Jim to protect himself from further hurt, Gaipa politely declines the offer.

Wen, Jim, Li Ming, Heart, and Leng get-together to celebrate their last night at the diner and enjoy their final chicken rice dinner at the shop and commemorate the celebration by clicking pictures. Jim also decides to sell his truck and clicks a picture with it for the sake of making memories.

Li Ming and Heart also visit the temple after asking for the latter’s mom’s permission. In the past few episodes, Li Ming and Heart have gotten close. As Heart finally asks Li Ming what having a boyfriend feels like, the latter gains the courage to ask him out officially. Li Ming kisses Heart on his cheek and asks him to be his partner, to which Heart gladly agrees.

Gaipa and Alan meet again at the bank, and a shy Alan asks the former for his number for official purposes. However, it looks like love is in the air for both of them as they were shy while conversing with each other.

Jim opens up a food truck selling chicken rice and Wen helps him out. Leng has taken a job at the water park and is supporting his family. They have all moved on to other things after the diner shuts down.

Li Ming and Jim get their boyfriends along for a trip to Jam’s house where they officially introduce Heart and Wen as their partners. Li Ming talks to his mother about his wish to move to America with Heart and why he has feelings for the latter.

Towards the end, Moonlight Chicken hints that Alan and Gaipa will also get together. The show ends with Alan and Gaipa, Heart and Li Ming, Praew and Leng eating at the food truck while Wen and Jim serve them. Wen also turns down his promotion that required him to relocate as he has just started building a home with Jim in Pattaya and wishes to stay with him.

GMMTV’s Thai BL drama, Moonlight Chicken, one of the most anticipated shows from the entertainment agency, has finally come to an end. The first trailer for the show was released in 2021. However, due to Covid-19, the filming of the Thai drama was postponed and fans had to wait over a year for the release of Moonlight Chicken. Although fans wish for a season 2, there has been no such news on that as of yet.

