Moonlight Chicken episode 6 recap: Wen helps Jim move on from his past, Li Ming and Heart share a kiss

Moonlight Chicken episode 6 felt a little bit like a filler episode. However, it was more of a bridging episode of the past to the present for the story to progress smoothly in the coming few episodes.

Wen played a crucial role in helping Jim move on from his past lover, as Jim and Wen’s relationship still remains undefined. However, Heart and Li Ming’s relationship is progressing rather quickly, and in episode 6 of Moonlight Chicken, the two shared an intimate moment.

Moonlight Chicken episode 6 bridges the gap between Jim’s past and present to give direction to the future of his relationship with Wen

The sixth episode of Moonlight Chicken starts with Jim and Wen sharing some cute banter in the morning. The fifth episode saw Jim taking in a homeless Wen despite their rocky relationship.

Wen and Jim clear their differences, and the former thanks the latter for being the catalyst to help him make the important decision of cutting Alan out of his life completely.

The two share breakfast and ask Li Ming to join. However, things between the uncle and nephew are still volatile, so Li Ming declines the offer and goes to Heart’s house on his own.

At Heart’s house, Li Ming has an honest conversation with the former’s mother, who realizes that Li Ming knows and cares for her son. She allows Heart to spend time at Li Ming’s place.

A dejected Heart was unaware of the conversation downstairs and was overjoyed to receive a message slipped under his door from Li Ming. The two have united once again, and they don’t have to sneak around this time.

At the diner, Leng is curious about the nature of Jim and Wen’s relationship. However, Jim shuts down all conjecture by stating that Wen is only a friend. Later, Wen questions Jim about why his wall is so high, and we see Jim reminisce about the moment he questioned his former lover about his affair.

His former partner, Beam, did not deny the accusations but didn’t stay back and clear things with Jim either. Beam took the ferry back home. Unfortunately, the ferry was met with an accident, and we found out that Beam had passed away that day. Jim still visits his memorial and, to an extent, blames himself for Beam’s passing.

Wen suggests to Jim that to move on, and he needs to get some closure and meet up with the girl Beam was cheating on him with. Jim takes Wen up on that offer, and the two go and meet her. It turns out that she already knew about Jim and even asked Beam to break up with him.

Ultimately, she called Beam a selfish person who couldn’t choose and ended up hurting two people. However, she suggests that Jim should move on to better things just like she has.

At Jim and Li Ming’s home, the latter invited Heart to celebrate the new year. The two happily countdown and welcome each other in the new year. In a moment of bravery, Li Ming holds Heart’s hand and inches closer to kiss him. Heart reciprocates the action, and the two share a sweet kiss.

At this time, Jim arrived home and witnessed the two in the act. He becomes very flustered by the situation and leaves the house immediately. This is where the sixth episode of Moonlight Chicken ends.

Alan and Gaipa also had short but crucial scenes in the sixth episode of Moonlight Chicken. Alan refuses to process Jim’s loan citing his unprofessionalism, and asks him to look for another bank. Gaipa confesses his love for Jim but gets turned down. The scene was extremely emotional, but Gaipa managed to maintain his composure and sweet smile.

Episode 7 of Moonlight Chicken will finally introduce Li Ming’s mother, Jam, in the Thai BL drama. Jim will also confront Li Ming about his kiss with Heart, and according to the preview, a lot of tears might get shed.

