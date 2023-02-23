Moonlight Chicken episode 5 recap: Wen chooses Jim over Alan, Li Ming and Heart grow closer

Moonlight Chicken episode 5 tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. While viewers saw Heart and Li Ming’s relationship grow closer in episode 4, episode 5 saw a major breakthrough in their bond, solidifying their relationship for good.

Wen also finally decided to cut all the loose ends and make a decision that would definitely burn some bridges. According to Wen, it isn't love if it doesn't hurt. This episode of Moonlight Chicken would have the viewers hurting in a good way.

Moonlight Chicken episode 5 contrasts the maturity of the Alan, Wen, and Jim love triangle with the innocence of Li Ming and Heart’s budding romance

The fifth episode of Moonlight Chicken begins with a flashback of Wen and Alan happily celebrating their first anniversary as a couple. The scene then shifts to over four years later when constant fights have consumed their relationship and Wen has broken up with Alan as he is no longer in love with him.

Alan, still very much in love with Wen, tries to persuade the latter to continue the relationship, but after hearing about Wen’s pity for him, he chooses to remain just friends.

That’s clearly easier said than done, as one could see from the last episode how Alan created a huge mess at Jim’s diner, causing immense strain on Jim and Wen’s relationship.

Jim starts avoiding Wen’s calls and even when he sees the latter, he prefers to avoid having any conversations. Tired of being avoided, Wen arrives at Jim’s diner to confront him but gets the cold shoulder.

Jim states that he never wanted a complicated situation after their one-night stand but because of Wen and Alan, things have become extremely difficult for him to deal with.

Alan and Jim meet again at the bank where the former cannot stop shooting daggers at the latter. Jim goes to the bank to get a loan to save his diner and provides Gaipa’s mother’s land deed as a collateral, which Gaipa has been kind enough to lend him.

Jim manages to keep his calm throughout the situation, but Alan continues to pass on snide remarks to showcase his displeasure regarding Wen’s relationship with Jim.

Wen finally decides to take Gong’s advice and end things for good with Alan. He invites his ex-boyfriend out to eat and returns their couple's ring to him. With nowhere to go, Wen arrives at Jim’s place with his suitcase and the two share a consoling hug.

Heart and Li Ming’s storyline sees quite a bit of progress in the fifth episode of Moonlight Chicken. The two discuss their interests and faculty preferences while sharing bubble tea together.

Heart wants to work like a “normal person” and Li Ming takes him along on his part-time job at the mall where they also meet Wen.

Later, the two share an adorable moment together near the Pattaya City sign where Heart confesses that he feels normal around Li Ming. The latter teaches the former how to ride a bike, but Heart crashes into something and injures his hand.

Both their families get involved and Heart’s mother starts blaming Li Ming, but Heart finally stands up to his mother and lays down his frustrations with always being cooped up in the house because he feels his mother is ashamed of his hearing impairment.

He mentions that he’s been deaf for almost three years, but his mother never bothered to learn sign language to communicate with him, unlike Li Ming who has known him for barely a few months and had to translate Heart's signing for his mother to understand him.

Heart ran up to his room and cried his heart out while being consoled and hugged by Li Ming.

The sixth episode of Moonlight Chicken might bring drastic changes in both Jim and Wen’s relationship as well as Heart and Li Ming’s relationship.

All the episodes of the Thai BL drama Moonlight Chicken can be watched on GMMTV’s YouTube channel every Wednesday and Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes