Where was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny shot? Filming locations of Harrison Ford's new movie explored

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final feature of the famed titular series and Harrison Ford’s swansong outing as the fan-favorite eponymic archaeologist hits theaters on Friday, June 30.

As per box office pundits, the debut weekend will help the adventure film grab a global tally of $140 million. This includes $60–65 million from the 4,500 cinema halls in the domestic market (the United States and Canada) and around $80 million from other pockets. Boasting a stellar budget of $295 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has to spin the money real fast to be a profitable venture.

After a lot of development and pre-production to and from, principal photography, in which the majority of shooting takes place, commenced on June 4, 2021, in England. Movieweb.com reported that stuntmen, crew, and production team members attached to the film were spotted in North Yorkshire Moors. At the time, some were apparently complaining of running behind schedule even though the filming plan kickstarted some days ago, the portal added.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was shot in England and Scotland, among others

Movieweb.com further stated that while Harrison Ford was not spotted on the North Yorkshire Moors sets, he was present in the Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire preparing for his sequences. The British film and TV studio goes down in history for being the production base of the James Bond and Carry On franchises.

Established on September 30, 1936, Pinewood is situated in Iver Heath, which is a civil parish in the English ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire. Meanwhile, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at 12 Park Street, Pickering, North Yorkshire, was tapped for German railway scenes, as per IMDb. Productions like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Downton Abbey (2019), and The ABC Murders (2018), among others, were filmed there as well.

As for Yorkshire, recent ventures like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Marvel’s ongoing series Secret Invasion also set up camps in the historic county for lensing in quite a number of significant sequences, as per a local media outlet.

The other UK locations where Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were filmed include Northumberland-based Bamburgh, Bamburgh Castle, and Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Berwick-upon-Tweed, IMDb stated.

As per Dexerto.com, a sequence, set in 1944, where a de-aged Indiana Jones is attempting to save his pal Basil Shaw from the Nazis, has been shot in Bamburgh Castle and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway station. The Castle also doubled up as the Berlin Prison Camp for the new release.

Glasgow became the base for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in July 2021, where places like Cochrane Street and St Vincent Street were changed to reflect 1960s New York, reported Clydebankpost.co.uk.

The 1969 astronaut parade sequence was shot in the Scottish port city, Dexerto.com added. Meanwhile, Morocco and Sicily (which replicated Greece in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) were the other filming spots.

Places like the Temple of Segesta, Castello Maniace, the Ear of Dionysius, and the Grotta dei Cordari caves in Marsala, a coastal town in Sicily (Italy), and Trapani, a Sicilian city, were explored by the production team too, the portal highlighted.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, helmed by James Mangold in his 12th directorial, hits theaters today.

