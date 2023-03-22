Where was Invisible City shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Brazilian series explored

The second season of Invisible City is now streaming on Netflix. Consisting of five episodes, the Brazilian fantasy drama was created by Carlos Saldanha. The Academy Award-nominated animator-director also serves as the co-executive producer for the series.

Saldanha is known for Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Rio (2011), Rio 2 (2014), Ferdinand (2017), and Gone Nutty (2002), among others. To note, Invisible City (Portuguese: Cidade Invisível) is his debut streaming series.

Shot entirely in Brazil, the first season, comprising seven episodes, hit the OTT giant on February 5, 2021. This means the sophomore edition has arrived more than two years later.

The current season stars returning actors including Marco Pigossi as Eric, Alessandra Negrini as Ines, and Manu Dieguez as Luna. The newcomers are Letícia Spiller, Mestre Sebá, Simone Spoladore, Zahy Guajajara, Kay Sara, and Marcos de Andrade, among others.

Both seasons of Invisible City were shot in Brazil

The synopsis of the Netflix original series reads:

“An underground world is inhabited by mythical creatures evolved from a deep lineage of Brazilian folklore. One detective finds himself caught in a murder investigation that puts him in the middle of a battle between these two worlds.”

Given this gist, the Invisible City team didn’t have to venture out to any exotic location and set up camp in the home country itself. Season 1 was filmed in Rio de Janeiro and the São Paulo city of Ubatuba, utilizing landmarks like Sugarloaf Mountain and several lush green forests.

Meanwhile, season 2 was shifted to Belém, the capital of Pará state. Shooting for the current edition started in April last year and reportedly continued until June. As for choosing the location, Carlos Saldanha, in a release, said:

“Belém (is) a major city rich with stories. The new episodes show an indigenous Brazil, from the North, multi-faceted and with new entities and fascinating elements from popular culture.”

1) Belém: Gateway to the lower Amazon region of Brazil

Belém was the primary location for Invisible City season 2. Since it serves as the outlet for the Amazon river, the port city remains crowded all year round. Belém is a Portuguese name, derived from Jesus’ biblical birthplace, Bethlehem.

Belém boasts of Portuguese colonial architecture and is dotted with numerous colorful houses, cathedrals, and the 17th-century fort Forte do Presepio, among others. Due to its vast mango plantation, it’s also recognized as the Mango city of Brazil.

Some of the top attractions include Cidade Vellha or Feliz Lusitania, The Forte do Castelo do Senhor Santo Cristo do Presépio de Belem, Archdiocese Cathedral, Mangal das Garças Park, and Ver-o-Peso Market.

2) Ubatuba: Has over 80 non-adjacent beaches

The São Paulo municipality is a breathtaking place boasting a 100 km coastline containing over 80 non-contiguous beaches. Located on the picturesque Litoral Norte (north shore), Ubatuba is a dream place for surfers and beachcombers.

Lázaro, Itamambuca, Vermelha, Maranduba, Grande, Enseada, Perequê, and Saco da Ribeira are some of the most popular beaches. Ubatuba also has a natural reserve, which has been functional since 1977.

3) Rio de Janeiro: Hosts the world’s largest Carnaval festival

Invisible City was mostly shot in its base location, Rio de Janeiro. Situated at 434.5 km from São Paulo, Rio is famous for samba, bossa nova, and Carnival.

Balneário beaches like Barra de Tijuca, Copacabana, Leblon, and Ipanema also make this Brazilian city an enticing tourist spot.

All seasons of Invisible City are streaming on Netflix.

