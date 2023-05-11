Byron Smith, a retired US State Department security engineer from Little Falls, Minnesota, was found guilty in the controversial deaths of teen cousins Nick Brady and Haile Kifer in the basement of his home on Thanksgiving Day of 2012. The teens were attempting to break into Smith's house when he shot them multiple times. He only reported the incident to authorities the following day.

During Smith's 2014 trial, prosecutors alleged that the shootings were premeditated and that the 64-year-old - armed - waited in his basement for the teens to enter before fatally shooting them even after having neutralized the threat. He was convicted of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 Remember Byron Smith? Little Falls homeowner convicted of 1st degree murder in shooting deaths of teen cousins who broke into his home in'12. Smith still appealing in fed'l court. Recent ruling keeps his hopes alive for new trial in case likely headed to 8th Circuit Ct of Appeals Remember Byron Smith? Little Falls homeowner convicted of 1st degree murder in shooting deaths of teen cousins who broke into his home in'12. Smith still appealing in fed'l court. Recent ruling keeps his hopes alive for new trial in case likely headed to 8th Circuit Ct of Appeals https://t.co/B80yMeG7CC

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Byron Smith is now serving time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Oak Park Heights.

An upcoming episode of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered chronicles the shooting deaths of Nick Brady and Haile Kifer. The episode titled 12 Minutes on Elm Street will air on the channel this Thursday, May 11, at 8 pm ET.

Here's what the synopsis says:

"Cousins Nick Brady and Haile Kifer were best friends; to their family, they seemed like typical teenagers; turns out, the cousins had a secret that led to tragedy."

Byron Smith, who claimed self-defense in the teen cousins' shootings, was sentenced to life without parole

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 It's crazy. Nearly 7 years after Byron Smith killed 2 teen intruders in his Little Falls home, the case returned to court Wednesday. Smith & his lawyers arguing for a new trial in front of a 3 judge US Court of Appeals panel. Smith currently serving life sentence for the murders It's crazy. Nearly 7 years after Byron Smith killed 2 teen intruders in his Little Falls home, the case returned to court Wednesday. Smith & his lawyers arguing for a new trial in front of a 3 judge US Court of Appeals panel. Smith currently serving life sentence for the murders https://t.co/4KNkCKoq3L

In late April 2014, a jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting Byron Smith, who reportedly gunned down two unarmed teenagers, Nick Brady, 17, and Haile Kifer, 18, as they attempted to break into his house. The jury rejected his claim of self-defense and convicted him on two counts of premeditated murder.

The retired security engineering officer, who was once employed at the American embassies for the US State Department, fatally shot teen cousins Nick Brady and Haile Kifer after they broke into his home on Thanksgiving Day 2012. According to Smith's defense, he was terrified at the time of the incident because of earlier burglaries.

Amy Forliti @AmyForliti Byron Smith, 64, of Little Falls charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot 2 teens who broke into his home. (1/2) Byron Smith, 64, of Little Falls charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot 2 teens who broke into his home. (1/2)

However, the prosecution said that Smith planned to kill the teenagers and waited in his basement, using a setup so complex that lead prosecutor Pete Orput compared it to a deer stand. Their main piece of evidence was an audio tape that vividly described the murders, including Smith's insults and taunts as the teenagers succumbed to their wounds.

Byron Smith was found guilty of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is currently serving his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Oak Park Heights.

A detailed account of events from the day Byron Smith fatally shot Nick Brady and Haile Kifer in his basement

According to the prosecution, Byron Smith's plan was put into action the morning of the shootings when he noticed a neighbor who he thought was involved in the earlier burglaries at his property. Smith then moved his truck to make it seem like no one was home before settling into a chair in the basement with a book, some energy bars, a bottle of water, and two firearms.

Additionally, Smith created a surveillance system that caught photographs of Brady attempting to enter the residence and put up a handheld recorder on a bookshelf to record the sounds of the shots being fired.

Pam Louwagie @pamlouwagie Jury saw autopsy photos of gunshot wounds to Nick Brady and Haile Kifer. Parents were in the courtroom. Smith sat still, stared at screen. Jury saw autopsy photos of gunshot wounds to Nick Brady and Haile Kifer. Parents were in the courtroom. Smith sat still, stared at screen.

The recorded audio, which was later played in court, depicted Brady walking down the stairs in the basement and Smith shooting him twice times before shooting him one last time in the head, yelling, "You're dead." Authorities claim that after dragging Brady into another room and placing his body on a tarp, Smith sat down, reloaded his gun, and waited.

In around ten minutes, Kifer also arrived downstairs when more gunshots were fired, as was heard on the recording. He allegedly shot the 18-year-old multiple times before delivering a final shot in the face, which he later described to investigators as "a good, clean finishing shot." Smith only reported the shootings to authorities the following day.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will further look into the controversial case against Byron Smith this Thursday at 8 pm ET on Oxygen.

