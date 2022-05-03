Where is Jemell Rayam now? Detective's whereabouts explored ahead of HBO's We Own This City episode 2

Jemell Rayam is an ex-detective from Baltimore, and the HBO crime drama, We Own This City, is all set to highlight his story.

The HBO miniseries investigates the other side of the world of crime, namely the law officials entrusted to uphold order but sometimes themselves sway from the path of righteousness.

Among the many cops who fell from grace and were put behind bars, the name of former Baltimore detective Jemell Rayam is probably one of the most well-known.

Who is Jemell Rayam?

Baltimore BLOC @BmoreBloc Officer Jemell Rayam, 1 of the 7 @BaltimorePolice indicted by the FEDs yesterday, has been involved in 3 shootings while employed by BPD Officer Jemell Rayam, 1 of the 7 @BaltimorePolice indicted by the FEDs yesterday, has been involved in 3 shootings while employed by BPD https://t.co/NccE8MnAix

In his years in service, Rayam committed around 15 robberies over eight years and even stole up to $79,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office reported that:

“Rayam schemed to steal money, property, and narcotics by detaining victims, entering residences, conducting traffic stops, and swearing out false search warrant affidavits. In addition, Rayam prepared and submitted false official incident and arrest reports, reports of property seized from arrestees, and charging documents."

The report added:

"The false reports concealed the fact that Rayam and his co-conspirators had stolen money, property, and narcotics from individuals.”

Due to his crimes, Jemell Rayam was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was the last member of the corrupt Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force to be convicted.

According to Rayam's attorney, Dennis Boyle, who pleaded his case, Rayam was not a corrupt officer but became so due to his proximity to the toxic BPD culture:

"I believe it started when he was a new officer, he was told, 'You don't involve officers, white shirts, in police reports because you don't want to inconvenience them,'"

Rayam himself broke down in court while apologizing, saying:

"To the citizens of Baltimore, I broke the oath. I put a stain on BPD."

Jemell Rayam pleaded guilty in October 2017 to committing 15 robberies, including a home invasion of a Pikesville woman he had reportedly threatened.

Although his attorney asked for a three-year sentence, the judge ruled that Rayam's criminal conduct was nearly as bad as the GTTF ringleader, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and deserved more.

In May 2019, Jemell Rayam was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, where he remains. Rayam became the eighth and final member of the GTTF to be convicted.

What is We Own This City all about?

MAHDI🇵🇸 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @MahdiMziouaq

#WeOwnThisCity Jon Bernthal. This is absolutely some of the best acting I've seen in recent memory. Jon Bernthal. This is absolutely some of the best acting I've seen in recent memory.👏#WeOwnThisCity https://t.co/9t96sCKlaN

Based on true events, HBO's We Own This City is a miniseries portraying the grim and disturbing stories of corrupt cops in the Baltimore Police Department, specifically the GTTF.

The GTTF stole money, planted evidence, and were even involved in illegal drug dealing, making the lives of Baltimore citizens hellish.

The series looks into the GTTF investigation by focusing on the ring leader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, who was infamous as the rookie cop. Numerous complaints against him led to an investigation and his arrest.

Catch the second episode of We Own This City on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

