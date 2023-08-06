Where are Justin Blake and Britney Overton now?

Two suspects from Indianapolis, namely Justin Blake and Britney Overton, were arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection with 23-year-old Alexander Dashiell Jackson's 2019 death after a months-long investigation. Jackson's decomposing body was found in a Morgan County ditch days after he was shot to death.

Several sources state that Blake and Overton were linked to the crime using DNA evidence, cell phone records, and private social media conversations. The former reportedly acquired the murder weapon, a 9mm Glock handgun, a few days before the incident. Additionally, Blake confessed to pulling the trigger to his grandmother, who then reported it to authorities.

Last February, Blake was convicted on both counts and sentenced to 61 years in prison. He is now incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility. Meanwhile, Overton pleaded guilty to the robbery charge in May, receiving a 20-year term. She is currently serving time at Rockville Correctional Facility.

Rich Nye @RichNye13 UPDATE: Britney Overton faces 10-30 year sentence in plea agreement for her role in 2019 shooting death of Alex Jackson on Mann Road in Morgan County. Overton pleaded guilty to robbery, murder charge dismissed. She testified against shooter Justin Blake. Overton sentencing June 9 pic.twitter.com/L13SXNAair

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples is slated to re-examine Alexander Dashiell Jackson's shooting death in an all-new episode titled Britney Overton and Justin Blake. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"When a young man is found shot to death in rural Indiana, the ensuing investigation delves into the dangers of online dating; authorities ultimately uncover a stunning betrayal fueled by a twisted romance."

The episode airs on the channel this Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 6 pm ET.

Detectives believe Justin Blake shot Alexander Dashiell Jackson while Britney Overton acted as an accomplice

Rich Nye @RichNye13 A Morgan County jury found Justin Blake (left) guilty of murder & robbery in the September 9, 2019, shooting death of Alex Jackson along Mann Road. Sentencing April 1. Britney Overton testified against Blake but also faces murder trial May 10. pic.twitter.com/5zIBX1zbin

After a 13-month-long investigation into 23-year-old Alexander Dashiell Jackson's September 2019 shooting death, Justin Blake and Britney Overton were arrested and charged with murder and robbery.

Jackson's decomposing body was found in a ditch in the 11000 block of Mann Road in Morgan County, Indiana, on September 13, 2019. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots in the early morning hours of September 9, and four days later, the discovery was made. He had been fatally shot in the head and robbed.

Prior to locating Jackson's body, police had found his rented car, a blue Hyundai Elantra that he had leased from Enterprise shortly before his death, abandoned on September 12. They suspected this car was stolen by the killer(s).

Oxygen True Crime @oxygen Rumors of a toxic romance and disturbing betrayal fueled by desparation are at the center of this week's episode of #KillerCouples . Get ready for a brand new episode, Sunday at 6/5c on Oxygen True Crime. pic.twitter.com/rhuXA7DUFe

Later, Britney Overton's DNA was found on a set of keys found inside the car. She also used Facebook messenger to acquire a gun before the incident. Moreover, her cell phone data placed her a half-file from the crime scene that same day.

Elsewhere, Blake reportedly confessed to his grandmother about killing someone (whose name he didn't reveal) after the shooting, explaining that he fired five shots at the victim fearing that the latter was going to shoot him first. Following this, his grandmother reported it to authorities.

Detectives speculated that while Blake fired five shots at Jackson, out of which one fatally struck him in the head, Overton acted as an accomplice by obtaining the murder weapon, which was never found. They believe the latter was upset with Jackson for taking money from her sister. She even removed him from her Facebook list shortly after the murder.

Where are Justin Blake and Britney Overton now?

Justin Blake reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges and stood trial in February 2022 when a Morgan County jury convicted him. He was sentenced to 58 years for the murder charge. Additionally, he was given a three more years in prison on the robbery charge. As of now, he is currently serving his sentence at the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility in Miami County.

Meanwhile, Britney Overton accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against Blake at his trial. In exchange, the murder charge against her was dropped. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and is now serving her sentence at the Rockville Correctional Facility.

Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen will further delve into Alexander Dashiell Jackson's case this Sunday.