The decomposing body of 23-year-old Alexander Dashiell Jackson of Jacksonville was found in a Morgan County ditch in September 2019. His death was declared a homicide after an autopsy revealed that he was fatally shot in the head. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the early morning a few days before the discovery was made.

13 months of investigation led to examination of cell phone records and private social media conversations. Following this, authorities were able to arrest and charge two suspects, Justin Blake and Britney Overton, with murder in October 2020. Jackson was shot while Blake tried to steal his rental car, while Overton was ruled to be an accomplice for acquiring the murder weapon, as per evidence and reports.

Rich Nye @RichNye13 A Morgan County jury found Justin Blake (left) guilty of murder & robbery in the September 9, 2019, shooting death of Alex Jackson along Mann Road. Sentencing April 1. Britney Overton testified against Blake but also faces murder trial May 10. pic.twitter.com/5zIBX1zbin

An upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will chronicle Alexander Dashiell Jackson's shooting death during a botched robbery this Sunday, August 6, 2023. The episode, titled Britney Overton and Justin Blake, airs on Oxygen at 6 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a young man is found shot to death in rural Indiana, the ensuing investigation delves into the dangers of online dating; authorities ultimately uncover a stunning betrayal fueled by a twisted romance."

Alexander Dashiell Jackson's body was found in a Morgan County ditch four days after he was shot to death

Oxygen True Crime @oxygen Rumors of a toxic romance and disturbing betrayal fueled by desparation are at the center of this week's episode of #KillerCouples . Get ready for a brand new episode, Sunday at 6/5c on Oxygen True Crime. pic.twitter.com/rhuXA7DUFe

According to Reporter Times, Alexander Dashiell Jackson's badly decomposing body was found in a Morgan County ditch in the 11000 block of Mann Road, Indiana, on September 13, 2019. This discovery was made while one of the residents was walking her dog in the area.

At the crime scene, along with Jackson's body, officers found seven 9mm shell casings near the road and one bullet containing his DNA. They also found drops of blood. All evidence suggested that the victim was shot and killed at that spot. Moreover, it was discovered that he was robbed since his jeans pocket was turned out.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots in the early morning hours of September 9. Four days later, Jackson's lifeless body was discovered. Police used dental records to confirm his identity. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed that he died of a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

KHQA TV reported that the 23-year-old was a former resident of Jacksonville and a 2014 graduate of Jacksonville High School. At the time of the incident, he was living in Indianapolis and studying environmental science at Indiana University.

How were Justin Blake and Britney Overton linked to Alexander Dashiell Jackson's murder?

Following a 13-month-long investigation, detectives arrested two Indianapolis individuals, Justin Blake and Britney Overton, in connection to Alexander Dashiell Jackson's shooting death and robbery. Overton was reportedly a close friend of the victim and was upset with him for taking money from her sister.

Moreover, as per court documents, Blake's grandmother admitted that he had confessed to her about killing someone [Jackson] because he feared that the person was going to shoot him. So, he shot the victim five times. The grandmother then called the police, as per Reporter-Times.

A WTHR report mentioned that Overton acquired the murder weapon just days before the shooting incident and removed Jackson from her Facebook friends list shortly after the murder. Her DNA was found on a key ring along with the victim's and her cell phoen records were used to place her a half-mile from the crime scene that same day.

Rich Nye @RichNye13 UPDATE: Britney Overton faces 10-30 year sentence in plea agreement for her role in 2019 shooting death of Alex Jackson on Mann Road in Morgan County. Overton pleaded guilty to robbery, murder charge dismissed. She testified against shooter Justin Blake. Overton sentencing June 9 pic.twitter.com/L13SXNAair

Aside from them, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier reported that Justin Blake was found guilty of a murder and a robbery charge in February 2022 and sentenced to 61 years in prison. He will serve 75% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

In May of that same year, Britney Overton pleaded guilty to a robbery charge. As part of the deal, a murder charge against her was dropped, and she was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Learn more about Alexander Dashiell Jackson's murder case on Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples this Sunday.