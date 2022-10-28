Where is Kanye's mural located? Rapper's image painted over in black amid anti-Semitic backlash 

A Kanye West mural in Chicago has been painted over in black in light of the Donda rapper’s swift cancelation.

After he spread anti-Semitic comments across various social media platforms, several companies, including Balenciaga and Adidas, have now ended their partnerships with the Yeezy designer.

A now-viral video of the 14-foot mural created by Chicago artist Jason Peterson getting painted over was uploaded on social media in which the black and white image of West was seen painted over with a silhouette.

🧷 @RuTheTailor very crazy i’m witnessing this right now.. they’re painting over the kanye mural in chicago very crazy i’m witnessing this right now.. they’re painting over the kanye mural in chicago https://t.co/xC3xKDkFV7

The mural is located in Fulton Market, at the intersection on West Lake Street near North Sangamon Street.

The artist claimed that the building owner, who is Jewish, requested the mural be painted over after West made anti-Semitic comments. Peterson also took to his Instagram story, to post a picture of the blacked-out mural. In the now-disappeared story, he wrote:

“We need better role models.”

Netizens react to the Fulton Market mural of Kanye West being painted over

Internet users showed nothing but appreciation for the mural getting painted over. Many expressed surprise over the seamless cancelation of West, which has taken place in recent weeks.

While many applauded the move, some opined that West's mural should have been painted over sooner, considering that this was not the first time he has made controversial statements.

Check out some of these tweets below:

PAPI!!!🤫 @FRUIT_PUNCHPAPI @RuTheTailor One minute he crying about fashion and as soon as he see we not giving him attention wit all that stuff he starts to talk about race or religion and say offensive random stuff to get attention he’s been playing that game for years it’s time we realize it and stop supporting him @RuTheTailor One minute he crying about fashion and as soon as he see we not giving him attention wit all that stuff he starts to talk about race or religion and say offensive random stuff to get attention he’s been playing that game for years it’s time we realize it and stop supporting him

r/wallstreet 💮 @r_wallstreet_ @The_Real_Fly They should replace it with a mural of George Floyd @The_Real_Fly They should replace it with a mural of George Floyd

Comrade ⚒️Daywalker🗡️ @HoodOfRed1

Should have done that when he said slavery was a choice 🤷🏾‍♂️ @RuTheTailor Long over dueShould have done that when he said slavery was a choice 🤷🏾‍♂️ @RuTheTailor Long over dueShould have done that when he said slavery was a choice 🤷🏾‍♂️

Loretta Brown @Loretta24714148 @RuTheTailor Just read that the owner of that building is jewish. So, not surprised they'd have it painted over. I find it sad his friends/family are not able to convince him to take a mental health break & stop speaking publicly. @RuTheTailor Just read that the owner of that building is jewish. So, not surprised they'd have it painted over. I find it sad his friends/family are not able to convince him to take a mental health break & stop speaking publicly.

KD @Kdgohard_ @RuTheTailor Its crazy watching how fast they they move in solidarity @RuTheTailor Its crazy watching how fast they they move in solidarity

Nejiinfinite @nejiinfinite @RuTheTailor This should have happened when he said slavery was a choice. Kanye doesn’t care about black people! @RuTheTailor This should have happened when he said slavery was a choice. Kanye doesn’t care about black people!

Cheryl @chuerta1 @RuTheTailor I say it's a good thing. We should NEVER immortalize or worship ANYONE who promotes anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia or misogyny. Call it cancel culture if you want but I call it challenging the bigotry that's tearing humanity apart and is harming innocent people. @RuTheTailor I say it's a good thing. We should NEVER immortalize or worship ANYONE who promotes anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia or misogyny. Call it cancel culture if you want but I call it challenging the bigotry that's tearing humanity apart and is harming innocent people.

Another Kanye West mural was destroyed previously

However, this is not the first Kanye West mural which has dealt with the brunt of the rapper’s actions. Another Fulton Market mural, located at 1215 W., has also been defaced, with the word “trash” written across the rapper’s body.

The mural, created by Hyde Park artist Chris Devins, was inspired by the “old Kanye,” where the Praise God rapper could be seen wearing a silver watch, a black suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens FACT: Before Kanye West was "the face of Anti-Semitism," he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial.



And y'all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions.



Shame. FACT: Before Kanye West was "the face of Anti-Semitism," he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial. And y'all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions. Shame.

Following his mural being defaced, Devins claimed in an interview that he stands with the Jewish community and does not condone Kanye West’s statements. However, he believed that West’s statements should not stop him from expressing his artistic freedom. He also raised concerns over public art being thrashed upon, stating:

“George Washington held slaves, should we remove all of his statues? Christopher Columbus’ ‘discovery’ of the U.S. led to the slaughter of millions of the original people on this land. Should we remove all of his statues around the U.S. and cancel his holiday?”

Devins further added:

“Does Kanye West’s erasure from our society prove his point?”

As West publicly went about with his anti-Semitic sentiments, he was simultaneously banned from Twitter and Instagram. His controversial Paris Fashion Week antics, wherein he was seen wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, only added fuel to the fire.

As the backlash against the 45-year-old rapper continued to worsen, multiple companies dropped their partnerships with him including Adidas, GAP, JPMorgan Chase, talent agency CAA, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, United Talent Agency and Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich among others.

On Wednesday, October 26, the rapper was also reportedly escorted out of Sketchers’ California-headquarters after showing up unannounced.

