The case against former model Kelsey Turner, her boyfriend Jon Logan Kennison, and their roommate Diana Pena gained traction in 2022 when the former two were sentenced to prison for the killing of renowned child psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard from California.

Disclaimer: This article contains details about murder and violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Burchard was allegedly Turner's benefactor and paid for her lavish lifestyle. He died from blunt force trauma to the head and his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in the Las Vegas desert.

ID's The Playboy Murders chronicles the case this Monday, February 27, 2023, in an episode titled Sugar Baby. The synopsis states:

"A 25-year-old Playboy Italia model connects with a 71-year-old doctor after he sees her photos online; he supports her for two years and gives her more than $300,000 before threatening to cut her off, and their relationship takes a deadly turn."

Jon Logan Kennison and Kelsey Turner's plea deals came in 2022, with the former sentenced for second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon, and conspiracy. He was given 18 to 45 years in prison.

According to reports, Jon Logan Kennison is currently serving time at the High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs.

Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea deal last November.

Kelsey Turner, who once modeled for Maxim and Playboy Italia, was arrested in 2019, garnering widespread media attention. The 25-year-old and her then-boyfriend Kennison initially entered a not-guilty plea to the charges in the killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Their roommate Diana Pena, who was also arrested, was the first to plead guilty in the case in 2019.

In May 2022, Jon Logan Kennison, the boyfriend of former Playboy model Kelsey Turner, changed his plea to guilty in the murder of the California child psychiatrist, and was subsequently given an 18 to 45-year sentence by the judge that same year.

Why was Dr. Thomas Burchard murdered?

Kelsey McFarland @KelseyMarie_TV Happening now: Preliminary hearing for Kelsey Turner & Jon Kennison- They’re facing murder & conspiracy charges in the slaying of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard, a CA psychiatrist. The two were indicted Friday. Happening now: Preliminary hearing for Kelsey Turner & Jon Kennison- They’re facing murder & conspiracy charges in the slaying of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard, a CA psychiatrist. The two were indicted Friday.

Burchard had been assisting the former Playboy Playmate with her financial obligations throughout most of their relationship, which spanned about two years. In March 2019, the latter came to Las Vegas to inform the model that he would no longer support her lifestyle. This is when their relationship took a tragic turn. Authorities claim that a fight between the two led to the murder.

Turner and her partner were charged with murder for allegedly using a baseball bat to attack the psychiatrist before stuffing his body in the trunk of Turner's Mercedes. A few days later, the vehicle was discovered on a desert road outside of Las Vegas.

According to reports, the couple were to take Dr. Thomas Burchard to the hospital after the initial attack. However, Turner encouraged Kennison to murder the 71-year-old and he did as he was told. Their roommate Diana Pena, who helped them clean the scene, was the first to plead guilty and testify against the couple, not long after their arrest in 2019.

Kelsey McFarland @KelseyMarie_TV Thursday, Pena is expected to enter a plea. Her lawyer told reporters outside the courtroom that she had “nothing to do with the murder” and that she “turned herself in” to tell her side of the story. He added that many more details will come out in Thursday’s court date. Thursday, Pena is expected to enter a plea. Her lawyer told reporters outside the courtroom that she had “nothing to do with the murder” and that she “turned herself in” to tell her side of the story. He added that many more details will come out in Thursday’s court date.

A detailed look at the plea deals and the current whereabouts of Jon Logan Kennison

Jon Logan Kennison initially pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him in June 2019. Diana Pena, however, testified against him and Kelsey Turner when the pre-trial began.

Both her testimony and supporting evidence helped the prosecution make a compelling case against them. Jon opted to take a plea deal in July 2022.

Following the terms of the deal, Jon pleaded guilty to conspiracy, use of a deadly weapon, and second-degree murder and was given an immediate jail term of 18 to 45 years. His anticipated release date is July 30, 2042, and he is currently serving his sentence in the High Desert State Prison, close to Indian Springs.

