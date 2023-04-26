A 17-year-old Jordan High School student named Kelton Fox was implicated in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Tierra Hall. Her body was found behind an abandoned house in Durham, North Carolina on March 28, 2015. Fox pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison in 2018.

He was linked to the murder using security camera footage from the school grounds where he and the victim were last spotted together. Another video saw the former couple walking near the crime scene before Fox left the area alone. Furthermore, authorities also found blood evidence after searching the suspect's home.

According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Kelton Fox is currently serving time at the Craggy Correctional Center in Woodfin.

An upcoming episode of ID's See No Evil will further delve into the violent stabbing death of Tierra Hall by her ex-boyfriend.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"On March 27, 2015, Tierra Hall hugs her mother goodbye for the last time; 24 hours later, the teenager's dead body is discovered outside an abandoned house."

Kelton Fox pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in ex-girlfriend's 2015 stabbing death

Gloria Rodriguez @GloriaABC7 RIGHT NOW IN DURHAM-Judge tells Kelton Fox, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tierra Hall in 2015, that he could face a sentence of life without parole. Fox entered a GUILTY plea for second-degree murder. Hall was only 17. #ABC11 RIGHT NOW IN DURHAM-Judge tells Kelton Fox, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tierra Hall in 2015, that he could face a sentence of life without parole. Fox entered a GUILTY plea for second-degree murder. Hall was only 17. #ABC11 https://t.co/PeaMNuBTXd

Kelton Fox, 20, who was accused in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Tierra Hall, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 2018. Both Fox and Hall were 17 years old and students at Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina, at the time. A judge then sentenced Fox to serve a sentence of 12 to 15 years in prison.

Tierra Hall's body was found behind an abandoned house less than a mile from their school on March 28, 2015. She sustained 14 stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, head, and arm. A piece of the murder weapon was still stuck to her left cheek when the body was discovered by authorities.

Hall had called off their on-and-off relationship the previous year in December because she felt Fox was "too clingy."

Using surveillance footage from the school and another location close to the crime scene where Hall's body was discovered, authorities investigating the murder case were able to link Fox to the horrifying crime. They also noticed "King K Tha Savage" inscribed on the house door, a phrase he used in his Facebook username.

Reports state that Fox's mother once owned or lived in the same house.

Steve Sbraccia @steveswncn BREAKING NEWS: Durham police say death of 17-yr-old Tierra Hall "doesn't appear to be random act" #wncn http://t.co/VswraIW3Em BREAKING NEWS: Durham police say death of 17-yr-old Tierra Hall "doesn't appear to be random act" #wncn http://t.co/VswraIW3Em

Fox was seen on surveillance footage at the school grabbing Hall's phone as the two of them left the premises together. About 30 minutes later, he returned with his hands in his pockets and headed towards the restroom. Later, authorities discovered blood in the same restroom. Another video spotted the two walking near the crime scene, after which, Fox was seen leaving the area alone.

According to reports, Kelton Fox was initially charged with first-degree murder but later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder. He is now serving a 15-year-and-five-month-long sentence at the Craggy Correctional Center in Woodfin, North Carolina.

