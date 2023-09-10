Where is Kevin Dobson from Below Deck now? Explained

Season 7's controversial chef, Kevin Dobson, has remained fascinating since he left Below Deck. Known for his culinary skills and clashes with crew members, especially Chief Stew Kate Chastain, Kevin's journey on the luxury yacht reality series was nothing short of eventful.

After the season wrapped up, many fans wondered about his next steps. As per sources and notably his Instagram, Kevin's life has seen a mix of professional endeavors, personal milestones, and public perceptions.

Kevin Dobson’s journey: From Below Deck's galley to global gourmet

After the cameras stopped rolling and the waves of Below Deck season 7 settled, Kevin didn't anchor himself to one place. He took his culinary passion to Japan, where he trained under a local chef. This experience was about immersing himself in a different culture and understanding Japanese cuisine.

His Instagram posts from late 2019 show him exploring Osaka and Kyoto, not just as a chef but as a traveler soaking in the beauty of sacred temples. However, Kevin's journey wasn't confined to Japan.

He spread his wings further, visiting cities like Miami, LA, and New York. Europe also saw a glimpse of the chef, with travels that hinted at a companion by his side. Spain's scenic beauty and hiking trails were among the stops in his European journey.

Back home in New Zealand, Kevin reconnected with his roots. Snowboarding through the picturesque landscapes and spending quality time with his young daughter, he balanced his global adventures with the warmth of home.

Big start of 'Small Town Cook'

The culinary world is vast, and Kevin seemed determined to explore every nook and cranny. After his enriching experience in Japan, he didn't hang up his chef's hat. Instead, he ventured into the digital world, launching a cooking website and a YouTube channel named 'Small Town Cook.'

The channel showcased a series of videos teaching various recipes. However, it seems Kevin's digital venture seems short-lived, with updates ceasing after a while.

Yet, the seas continued to call him. In 2020, Kevin was back on a superyacht, doing what he does best - crafting exquisite meals. His dedication to his craft was evident, with posts showing him preparing dishes that could make anyone's mouth water.

Off the deck and Into the heartbeat of life

Away from the glitz of television and the hustle of kitchens, Kevin's personal life has seen its own set of developments. After Below Deck, glimpses of his personal life surfaced on social media. A notable moment was when he shared a picture with a girlfriend later in 2019. However, updates suggested a shift in his relationship status as time passed.

By 2020, Kevin was residing in Perth, Australia, accompanied by his Canadian girlfriend, Anastasia. Their shared moments, from cozy snapshots to adventures with their puppy, they painted a picture of contentment. But life in the public eye is rarely without its challenges. Kevin's time on Below Deck, marked by disagreements and heated moments, left a lasting impression on viewers.

The show's aftermath saw him facing a wave of criticism from fans. Despite the mixed reactions, Kevin, along with other members of the crew, expressed some remorse during the reunion episode. But as with many things, time moved on, and so did Kevin. Recent indications suggest he's chosen a more private life, limiting public shares on his social platforms.

Kevin Dobson's journey from Below Deck's memorable chef to his current life has been a blend of culinary adventures, personal moments, and public perceptions. His passion for cooking took him across continents, from the kitchens of Japan to the yachts of Europe. Personal milestones, like relationships and family time, add depth to his story.

While public opinion varied, Kevin's journey post-Below Deck demonstrates his resilience and dedication to his craft. Kevin Dobson is charting his own course, both in the culinary world and beyond.