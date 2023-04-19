Illinois serial killer Larry Bright, dubbed The Bonecrusher, is serving seven consecutive life sentences in prison in connection with the killings of at least eight black women from the Peoria area during a 15-month killing spree from July 2003 until late 2004. He later confessed to all the murders, providing officers with gruesome details. Most victims were strangled to death.

Bright pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of drug-induced homicide in the death of the eighth victim in May 2006. The first-degree charges came with a mandatory life sentence, and the drug charge led to an additional 30 years to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole.

Reports state that Larry Bright is currently serving time at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, Johnson County, Illinois.

ID's Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death chronicles the harrowing murders Illinois serial killer Larry Bright, aka The Bonecrusher, committed. The synopsis for the episode titled In Mother's Garden says:

"In 2004, the cat-and-mouse hunt for a serial killer targeting Black females antagonizes investigators in Peoria, Ill."

Larry Bright, aka The Bonecrusher, publicly confessed to eight murders as part of a plea deal with prosecutors

Larry Bright's 15-month killing spree in 2003 and 2004 resulted in the deaths of at least eight women, whose bodies were either burnt or disposed of along remote central Illinois rural roads. After confessing to the murders, Bright pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of drug-induced homicide in May 2006.

Prosecutors claimed that Bright, dubbed The Bonecrusher, burned half of his victims to ash and bone in the backyard of his mother's house. He was arrested in January 2005 and allegedly confessed to murdering eight Peoria women: Sabrina Payne, Laura Lollar, Barbara Williams, Tamara Walls, Shirley Ann Trapp, Shaconda Thomas, Linda Neal, and Brenda Erving.

The former concrete worker abandoned his appeal rights as part of an arrangement with prosecutors, who initially sought the death penalty. Bright is serving his entire life term in the maximum-security facility without the chance of parole rather than death row.

Bright had to openly confess to all eight murders as part of the plea deal, which the prosecution claimed gave the victims' families, particularly those of the missing women, closure. Authorities claimed that DNA tests could not identify the burned bone pieces found in at least a half-a-dozen locations, where Bright allegedly told investigators he left the women's bodies.

Here's a list of Larry Bright's alleged victims:

Sabrina Payne, 36, body was found on July 27, 2003, in a field near Tremont

Barbara Williams, 36, body was found on February 5, 2004, in a ditch near Edwards

Linda K. Neal, 40, body was found on September 25, 2004, near the Mackinaw River near Hopedale

Brenda Erving, 41, body was found on October 15, 2004, in a ditch near Farmington

Shaconda Thomas, 32, reported missing in August 2004

Shirley Ann Trapp, aka Carpenter, 45, was reported missing in August 2004

Tamara Walls, 29, reported missing in September 2004

Laura Lollar, 33, reported missing in October 2004

Convicted serial killer Larry Bright will likely serve his life in prison.

