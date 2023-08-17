Where was Love, Sex, and 30 Candles shot? Filming locations of Netflix's South African drama film explored

Netflix's upcoming South African film Love, Sex, and 30 Candles is set to be released on August 18, 2023. Directed by Stephina Zwane, this heartfelt feel-good movie is based on the novel The 30th Candle by Angela Makholwa. The film was completely shot in South Africa, specifically Johannesburg, and is set in the Republic of South Africa around the summer of 2022.

The main cast of this film includes Amogelang Chidi, Bahumi Madisakwane, Gabisile Tshabalala, and Candice Modiselle. The story revolves around the lives of four best friends - Dikeledi, Sade, Linda, and Nolwazi. Once they turn 30, their friendship gets tested with heartbreaks, and Love, Sex, and 30 Candles shows how they navigate those tests and solidify their friendship.

The official synopsis of the Netflix film reads:

“Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak, and a shocking situation that threatens to tear them apart.”

Lights, Camera, Johannesburg: Behind the scenes of Love, Sex, and 30 Candles

Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and the capital of Gauteng province, serves as the primary shooting location for the film. Despite the story being based in Cape Town, most sequences were shot in this bustling megacity. Moreover, the cinematography team captured the essence of this golden city by filming many crucial scenes on its streets.

Indoor scenes were shot at established locations within Johannesburg. Additionally, certain interior scenes were filmed in prominent film studios in and around the city, such as Sasani Studios, Moon Valley Studios, and Gold Island Studios. Over time, many films and South African series have been shot in Johannesburg, including titles like The Giver, Hotel Rwanda, Love on Safari, Discreet, Do Your Worst, and Still Breathing.

More on Love, Sex, and 30 Candles

Certified with an 'A' rating, this film runs for a duration of 1 hour and 46 minutes. It was written by writers Zoë Arthur, Zoë Laband, and Angela Makholwa. Director Stephina Zwane is well-known for her 2016 film Love and Kwaito, which competed at the Joburg Film Festival. She also heads Sorele Media, the production company behind this film, co-produced with Netflix and AAA Entertainment.

Following the completion of shooting, Sorele Media Productions shared an official statement on Instagram, writing:

“It takes a village... A big thank you to the amazing cast and crew of Love, Sex, and 30 Candles. We can't wait to share your incredible work with the world on the 18th of August, exclusively on Netflix.”

Aside from the actors mentioned earlier, the rest of the main cast of this Netflix movie includes Anthony Oseyemi, Lunga Shabalala, Terence Bridgett, Loyiso Macdonald, and Clementine Mosimane.

August 2023 sees Netflix having a lineup of various series and films, among which Zwane's movie is one. So, make sure to catch Love, Sex, and 30 Candles on Netflix this Friday.