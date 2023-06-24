iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) review: Is the African Netflix film worth a watch?

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is a thrilling odyssey of suspense and social commentary. The African thriller made its highly anticipated debut on June 23, 2023, and offers excitement and intriguing social insights beyond what the viewer expects. From bustling city life to discreet underground networks, there's no denying that Jozi Gold deserves high acclaim for being so much more than just another film but an astonishing creative masterpiece.

The official synopsis of iNumber Number: Jozi Gold was released on Netflix.

"In the criminal underworld of Johannesburg, South Africa, a jaded undercover cop is tasked with cracking the biggest gold heist in African history. Will he follow the law and protect the wealth of a fat cat dictator? Or help an audacious heist crew succeed?" the synopsis reads.

The plot follows two police officers Chili and Shoes as they embark on a harrowing adventure investigating a gold theft case. Their devotion to duty dictates that they tread carefully on the treacherous ground where danger lurks at every corner. Loyalty faces its ultimate challenge as unpredictable twists lay ahead for them both.

A review of iNumber Number: Jozi Gold: A compelling journey of exposing a gold heist investigation

Netflix's iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is an African thriller that follows the story of Chili and Shoes, a duo played by S'dumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae, respectively. Chili, an officer, goes undercover to arrest a gang. As he gets closer to the gang members, he begins to question his morals.

One standout feature of this film is undoubtedly its intricately woven plot which comprises numerous twists and turns notably within its impressively crafted heist scene. The unexpected twist leaves audiences wondering about the upcoming happening in an exciting blend of suspenseful anticipation and intrigue.

Also, beyond the primary focus on the burglary, other scenes of intense action undoubtedly guarantee an engaging performance throughout. the movie. A distinguishing merit of this movie is that it thoughtfully critiques South Africa's system of law enforcement by exploring the themes of issues such as fairness, societal justice, and corruption.

However, the film falters in its execution since it doesn't quite hit its mark. The audience's immersion into this particular storyline is disrupted by several aspects including erratic camera movements that seem to dominate too often.

The credibility gap created by scenes such as Chili immediately trusting all members of The Golden Gang distances viewers from investing themselves in such instances. It seems to make them feel less authentic. Ultimately these distractions take away from what is supposed to be an altogether engrossing cinematic journey.

With stellar characters' performances comes the boneless action in the crime film

The action-crime movie highlights the personalities of two dedicated police officers, Chili and Shoes embodied skillfully by S’dumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae respectively. The performances in this movie are well-regarded for their profoundness and complexity.

Through his portrayal of Chili, S'dumo Mtshali successfully communicated the character's mixture of discontentment with societal problems and eagerness to make a difference. However, there are moments when he can be overly zealous. In contrast, Presley Chweneyagae captured steadfastness as Shoes' character, notably during intense moments on-screen. Brenda Nxgoli also deftly brought humor to the Brigadier's role in an enjoyable way.

As viewers follow the intense and sometimes uneven action sequences in the film, they're given a chance to contemplate societal issues and still be entertained. iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is an interesting African thriller that boasts boasting both strengths and areas for growth.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is currently streaming on Netflix.

