Where are the Menendez Brothers now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Peacock's Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed premiere

The Menendez Brothers are currently imprisoned at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. The duo were reunited in April 2018, and both are serving life sentences without the option of parole. Erik and Lyle Menendez were put behind bars in 1996, but they have surprisingly been able to lead normal lives.

Andy Vermaut @AndyVermaut Andy Vermaut shares:Ryan Murphy’s Monster Anthology to Focus on Menendez Brothers in Season 2: Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of murdering… Thank you. consequence.net/2023/05/menend… Andy Vermaut shares:Ryan Murphy’s Monster Anthology to Focus on Menendez Brothers in Season 2: Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of murdering… Thank you. consequence.net/2023/05/menend… https://t.co/5fS9sQIJus

In 1996, Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez. Jose was shot six times in the back of the head, while Kitty was shot ten times. The brutal assault was carried out by the elder sibling, Lyle, with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.

This entire story will be covered in detail in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, which will premiere on May 2, 2023.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed premiere: What did Lyle and Erik do?

Joseph Lyle Menéndez was born on January 10, 1968, in New York, while his brother Erik was born on November 27, 1970, in Gloucester Township. The two brothers and their parents lived in Hopewell Township and went to Princeton Day School.

When their cousin Diane Vander Molen visited the family in 1976, Lyle confessed that his father s*xually abused him on a regular basis. In 1980, their father, Jose, began working as a corporate executive, pushing the family to move to Beverly Hills, California. Here, the younger Erik attended Beverly Hills High School, while Lyle went to Princeton University.

On August 20, 1989, Erik and Lyle's parents were in their mansion's den when the brothers entered with shotguns. José and Mary Louise were shot several times with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. While Jose was shot six times, Kitty took ten gunshots in total.

After murdering their parents, the duo did not flee, as they speculated that the cops would show up due to the noise of the gunshots, and they rightfully did. They told the authorities that the incident occurred when they went out to watch a film. After leading extravagant lives for a couple of months, both were arrested on March 8, 1990.

During their first trial in 1993, both of them revealed that they murdered their parents because they had been s*xually abusing them for years. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that the crime was committed to gain access to the family's $14 million inheritance.

They were sentenced to life in 1996, and it's unlikely that they will ever be released or even get parole. Over the years, numerous films and documentaries have been created regarding this case. Both brothers are married and lead relatively normal lives.

The synopsis for Peacock's docu-series

The official synopsis of the Peacock docuseries reads,

"Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez."

It further states,

"One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice."

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed will premiere on May 2, 2023, on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes