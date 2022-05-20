Where is Michelle Troconis now? Whereabouts explored ahead of CBS 48 Hours' next episode

Michelle Troconis made quite a name for herself in and around Connecticut after her involvement with the high-profile case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance and presumed death. She was allegedly involved in the murder plot with her then-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, the primary accused in the case.

Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five, seemingly disappeared from her house on the morning of May 24, 2019. The case was dubbed an assault by the investigating officers and Fotis was arrested, along with the attorney Kent Mawhinney, who were all allegedly charged as co-conspirators.

A judge recently dismissed Michelle Troconis' plea to dismiss some of the accusations against her.

How was Michelle Troconis involved in the murder?

At the time of the crime, Michelle was dating Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis. On the day of her disappearance, Michelle Troconis and Fotis were reportedly seen dumping garbage containing evidence that directly linked Fotis to the murder. Michelle was initially arrested along with Fotis for the charge of evidence tampering, but soon, Fotis was arrested for murder, and Michelle was taken in as a conspirator for the same.

Though she pleaded not guilty, her case was not dropped. It was delayed several times due to the pandemic, and ultimately she remained outside on bond. All this took a rather rough turn after Fotis died by suicide ahead of his trial in January 2020.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, who represents Troconis, tried to have the additional charges dropped after allegedly discovering discrepancies in the arrest warrant. According to sources, he claimed that contrary to state police Detective John Kimball's testimony, Troncois was never seen leaning outside the car and dumping garbage bags in the footage.

Schoenhorn said in a recent statement:

"It is apparent that the absence of court orders has only contributed to unnecessary delays, either due to inertia or intentional suppression of materials by responsible law enforcement agencies that have an obligation to respond to state’s attorney’s requests."

According to sources, Michelle's story allegedly had several inconsistencies over the years of the investigation.

Schoenhorn has also blamed the difficulty in the defensive situation on multiple delays. He said in a statement:

"These repeated delays, outside the defendant's control, continue to cause substantial interference with counsel's ability to prepare a defense, and to date have precluded any meaningful opportunity for the judicial pretrial discussions about the scope of the cases, the potential for resolution, or trial scheduling."

After the recent hearing, Michelle Troconis continues to maintain her innocence. In a statement, Michelle said:

"To those who are quick to judge people they do not know, let me say this: It is possible to misjudge others. Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know,...But based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him."

Michelle Troconis continues to be out on bond, with her case far from resolved. The case will continue till it is all settled.

CBS' 48 Hours will depict the case in detail when it airs a new episode in the upcoming weekend.

