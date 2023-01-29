Where are Mitchelle Blair's surviving kids today? Whereabouts explored ahead of Evil Lives Here premiere

Mitchelle Blair, 35, was sentenced to life-imprisonment in March 2017 for murdering two of her four children after brutally torturing them. The Michigan woman termed her kids "demons" as they were allegedly sexually assaulting her youngest son.

The incident came to light three years later when her apartment was being cleared of furniture as she was asked to evict. The 36th District Court crew found the bodies of the kids wrapped inside a plastic cloth and placed in the freezer.

The mother confessed to the killing and was found guilty of first-degree murder.

After her conviction, Mitchelle's other two children, a girl and a boy, were sent to the care of maternal aunt and uncle. Both had to undergo therapy due to the trauma caused by their mother. The boy was eventually adopted by another family and the girl graduated from high-school and is attending college.

Details of this nerve-wrecking story will be investigated in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series Evil Lives Here. The episode titled I Made It Out Alive will air on January 29.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"For years, every time Gabi Blair walks past the freezer, she shudders at the thought of the horrors hidden inside; forced to keep secret her mother's crimes, she prays that someone will discover the truth before she becomes her mother's next victim."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Check out how Mitchelle Blair carried out the murders and more

Mitchelle returned home to find her son sexually stimulating a doll

In August 2012, Mitchelle came home and saw her youngest, Matthew son trying to sexually stimulate a doll. The surprised mother asked her where he learned that from, and the boy confessed that his brother, Stephen had been abusing him.

The Michigan woman termed her kids "demons" as they were allegedly assaulting her youngest son sexually (Image via YouTube)

Enraged Mitchelle, rushed to her son and asked if Matthew was telling the truth. Stephen confessed to having done so. As a result, the mother kicked and punched him and proceeded to pour scalding water on his genitals to torture him. Later, she strangulated him to death.

In court, Blair even confessed:

“I went upstairs and I said, Stephen, Matthew said you were humping on him. He stood up and looked at me like he had lost his mind. He said yes…So I started punching Stephen… I put a bag over his head, he lost consciousness, I did that a couple of times.”

She found out that her daughter has been doing the same to Matthew

Nine months after murdering her son and storing his body in the freezer, Mitchelle learned that her daughter, Stoni was also doing the same to her youngest son. The mother was outraged and decided to let her starve as a punishment. In May 2013, Stoni was beaten to death.

The girl's body was stored in the freezer in a similar way. However, this time, Mitchelle wanted to confess her crime to the police but as Matthew did not want to let go of her, she did not do so.

Neighbours described Blair to be a friendly person

Friends and neighbors called her an angel as they found her to be well-mannered. Speaking of Blair, one of the neighbours even said, “The mother is a beautiful person".

However, they did note that Stephen and Stoni were not seen for more than a year, but did not enquire about them as "they were always in the house".

