In 2007, a corrections officer named Moe Gibbs from the Barnes County Jail was convicted in the murder of a 22-year-old Valley City State University student, Mindy Morgenstern.

Morgenstern was found strangled to death with severe cuts to her neck in her apartment in September 2006. Prior to the murder conviction, he had also pleaded guilty in connection to multiple s*xual assault cases.

Gibbs was Morgenstern's neighbor at the time and was linked to the crime using DNA evidence collected from underneath the victim's fingernails. At the time, authorities also learned that he had served time in prison from 1994 to 1998 in an unrelated attempted murder case.

An upcoming episode of NBC's Dateline will further delve into Mindy Morgenstern's murder this Friday, February 10, 2023. The episode, titled Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?, will air on the channel at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"A college town is left in fear after a student is murdered. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends, and boyfriends before they find the killer hiding in plain sight."

According to reports, Moe Gibbs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 22-year-old's murder and is currently serving time at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

Moe Gibbs was a corrections officer at the time he killed Mindy Morgenstern in 2006

Moe Gibbs was 35 at the time of Mindy Morgenstern’s tragic murder and resided in the same apartment building with his pregnant wife and stepdaughter while working as a corrections officer at the Barnes County jail.

However, he was separated from his partner by the time he was arrested and charged with the 22-year-old's murder.

Authorities arrested him based on DNA evidence discovered from underneath the victim's left-hand fingernails. His DNA was also a match to an unsolved r*pe case that occurred two years prior to Morgenstern's killing.

After his arrest, the disgraced corrections officer then got engaged to his girlfriend Amy Olson, who maintained her innocence in the matter throughout.

Gibbs' ex-girlfriends were crucial witnesses during his trial. One of them even claimed that she broke up with him because of his cheating habits.

Further, additional testimony revealed other crimes that he had committed, which included the s*xual assault of multiple female inmates at the Barnes County jail and the unsolved 2004 r*pe case of a Fargo woman.

Moe Gibbs was given a life sentence without parole in Mindy's murder case with an additional 15 years for other s*xual assault cases

After 27 hours of deliberations, a jury found Moe Gibbs guilty of Mindy Morgenstern's murder on November 20, 2007. Prosecutors alleged that he killed the victim while trying to r*pe her as she fought back.

Around a month later, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He received an additional 15 years for abusing the female inmates and the 2004 r*pe case.

While delivering an impact statement at the sentence hearing, Mindy Morgenstern's mother Eunice stated that she was willing to forgive Gibbs for the heinous acts he committed while also telling him that her "heart goes out" to her family and children. She reportedly said:

"Mr. Gibbs, I forgive you publicly here. I also want you to know that I won't forget what you did to Mindy."

According to reports, Moe Gibbs is currently serving his lengthy sentence at the maximum security North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

