In late June 2008, Nicholas Sheley, a Rock Falls Illinois man with an extensive criminal record, went on a week-long killing spree. He murdered six people in his home state before traveling to Missouri and murdering an Arkansas couple outside a Festus hotel.

Sheley's Illinois-based victims include Russell Reed, Ronald Randall, Kenneth Ulve, Brock Branson, his girlfriend Kye, and her son Dylan. He also murdered Jill and Tom Estes in Missouri.

Throughout the years-long legal proceedings, which first started in September 2011, he received eight life sentences for each case without the possibility of parole after evading the death penalty in the Missouri deaths during the 2017 trial by pleading guilty.

Nicholas Sheley was arrested days after the week-long killing spree at a bar in Illinois

In the days that followed the Missouri murders, Nicholas Sheley was seen outside a St. Louis Cardinals game on July 1, 2008, where he asked to use a tailgater's cell phone. He also asked the individual to erase the call history. However, authorities were still able to track the call to a drug house in the Kirkwood neighborhood.

Later that evening, he was subsequently arrested outside a bar in Granite City, Illinois. This was possible because authorities received multiple useful tips from patrons who recognized him from news reports, given that his face was plastered across all media platforms during the nationwide manhunt. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to investigators, Sheley's killing spree started on June 26, 2008, in Sterling, Illinois, when the body of 93-year-old farmer Russell Reed was discovered in the trunk of his car. Four days later, police in Galesburg, Illinois, discovered Ronald Randall's body in a grocery store, while Jill and Tom Estes' bodies were discovered in Missouri that same day.

Four other victims' bludgeoned bodies were discovered that day, including Kenneth Ulve, 25, Brock Branson, Kilynna Blake (Kye), 20, and Dayan Blake, her two-year-old son, in an apartment in Rock Falls, Illinois.

Nicholas Sheley is now serving prison time in Illinois after multiple convictions against him

Nicholas Sheley was first convicted of the first-degree murder of Randall on September 29, 2011. Over a year later, in October 2012, he was found guilty of charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, and residential burglary. In January of the following year, he received a life sentence for murder with an additional 45 years for related charges.

In August 2014, Sheley was once again convicted of first-degree murder for the four Rock Falls murders, receiving life sentences yet again. His wife at the time, Holly Sheley, gave testimony against him in return for immunity. Authorities claimed that the accused killed the four victims after learning that one of the four victims was having an affair with his wife.

Sheley was extradited to Jefferson County, Missouri, in February 2015 to face trial for the murders of the Estes'. The prosecution there was initially seeking the death penalty. After a long delay, he finally pleaded guilty to the two killings in Missouri to avoid a possible death sentence in October 2017.

As per records, Nicholas Sheley is currently serving prison time at the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois.

