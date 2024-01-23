Where were Oscar nominations 2024 announced from? Location explored

The award season is here, and so are the Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy Awards. Earlier today, January 23, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the full list of nominations across all 23 categories from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Oppenheimer is leading the Oscar nominations list with a total of 13 nominations, and following closely behind are Poor Things with 11 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Barbie and Maestro are just behind with 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

Oscar Nominations 2024 venue

The Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. It is a screening-only movie theater that was named after filmmaker Samuel Goldwyn and is located at 8949 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California, which is the headquarters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Expand Tweet

The Samuel Goldwyn Theater is a world-class theater that was custom-designed to present films with maximum technical accuracy. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art projection and sound system and has a seating capacity of 1,010. The theater was specially designed and placed to create a movie-viewing environment.

The theater is available for rent from April to December, from Monday to Friday evenings, only for screenings. The Academy announces its nominations almost every year at this theater.

When will the Oscars 2024 air?

The 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and this will be his fourth time hosting the awards show.

The show will air at 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT. It will be preceded by a pre-show that will take place at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT.

Expand Tweet

Leading Oscar nominations 2024 explored

The previous year saw some extremely exciting movies and spellbinding performances. This makes the competition for one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood even more difficult.

Leading the list of nominees for Best Actor are Bradley Cooper for his role in Maestro and Cillian Murphy for his performance in Oppenheimer. The list of best actresses is also star-studded, featuring Annette Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone from Poor Things, among others.

Expand Tweet

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Maestro, and Poor Things have been nominated in the category of Best Picture along with Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things have also been nominated in the category of Best Cinematography, along with El Conde.

Jonathan Glazer has been nominated for Best Director for The Zone of Interest, along with Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall.

The wait is finally over for the most prestigious award show of the season, the 96th Academy Awards. Watch this space for more details on Oscar nominations for 2024, and tune in on March 10, 2024, to know who takes away the most Oscars.