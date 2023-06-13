Where did Paris and Great first meet? Meet the Temptation Island couple ahead of season 5 premiere

Popular reality series Temptation Island is all set to return to TV screens with fresher format changes and twists. Season 5 of the much-awaited dating show will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. It will introduce four new couples and 15 single men and women who will live in the villas as the pairs try to test their relationships and resist temptation.

Season 5 of Temptation Island will feature Leonila "Paris" Pedro and Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie. The couple, who first met through social media, will be putting their relationship to the ultimate test as they will live separately throughout the course of filming. Viewers will have to wait and see if they stay loyal or fall into the trap of temptation.

The hit dating series, which is hosted by Mark L. Walberg, will have the four couples and the single men and women living in different villas with their every move being filmed, which could either make or break their relationship.

Leonila "Paris" Pedro & Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie will test their relationship on Temptation Island

Season 5 of Temptation Island will see Paris and Great embark on the journey of their lives as they navigate their relationship and see if it is strong enough to resist temptation. The duo will be living separately and will be introduced to multiple singles as contestants. They will also be participating in fun activities, going on dates, and forming strong connections.

Paris and Great are willing to take the risk as they put their connection to the test. The couple has been together for almost two years and is still going strong. In a preview clip of their introduction, Great mentioned that he met his partner when she commented on one of his TikTok videos. Paris, for her part, was attracted to his blue eyes and big muscles.

The Temptation Island couple revealed that they balanced each other out. While Paris described her as the "dramatic, crazy one," she expressed that her partner was calmer in his demeanor. Great noted that he always felt at home when he was with his girlfriend. The duo will now have to embark on one of their toughest journeys on the USA Network show.

The pair's major concern is that they are at two separate stages in life. According to their official bio, the duo is working hard on their relationship, but Paris is worried about her partner's uncertainty. While she wants to settle down, Great feels it is too soon to be making that decision.

The couple's official Temptation Island bio gives an idea of both their situations, which are completely different. Describing Paris, it reads:

"Paris would like to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged soon. It's customary in her Angolan culture to get married young and start a family."

While their cultures might bear a resemblance, Great's personal choice makes it a little difficult for the couple to work through their relationship. It reads:

"Although this is similar to Great's Nigerian culture, he wants to take things a little slower and move in together first. They are optimistic that spending time on the island will help align their timelines."

In the preview clip, Paris revealed that she has had trust issues with Great based on what happened in the past. A preview clip from a Temptation Island episode saw her break down and feeling "not wanted and disrespected." While Paris was determined to see his true colors while filming, Great was fearful of losing her.

Season 5 of Temptation Island is all set to give fans some well-needed drama. Paris and Great will be accompanied by Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells, Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano, and Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal, the three other couples willing to test it out. Viewers will have to wait and see how these couples fare.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

