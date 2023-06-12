Who is Mark L. Walberg? Meet the host of Temptation Island season 5

Temptation Island, the famous dating show that tests the power of love, is set to return with a brand new season this week. In the upcoming season, couples and singles interact as they head to Kona, Hawaii, and put their love to the ultimate test.

USA Network reads about the upcoming season:

"With all the couples at a critical point in their relationships, the pressure heats up as they are joined by 15 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love. Each couple must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.”"

While the show is set to feature a brand new cast, it will see the return of actor and producer Mark L. Walberg as he serves as the season's host again.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Temptation Island season 5 on USA Network.

Meet Mark L. Walberg ahead of his appearance on Temptation Island season 5

Set to return to the show as the host of the upcoming season to help guide the contestants is Mark L. Walberg, an actor and producer who is well known for being the host of the USA Network show.

Set to return to the show as the host of the upcoming season to help guide the contestants is Mark L. Walberg, an actor and producer who is well known for being the host of the USA Network show.

Mark was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, and is currently 60 years old. He previously served as an announcer for Teen Win, Lose or Draw and Shop ‘til You Drop during the 1990s. In 1995, he started hosting his own talk show titled, The Mark Walberg Show for a year before moving on to The Big Date till 1998.

He then appeared as a host for Temptation Island from 2001 to 2003, after which the reality show was off-air for 2015 years before returning in 2019.

Mark’s other television credits include Russian Roulette, On the Cover, The Moment of Truth, Make Me a Millionaire, You Chance to Dance, Market Warriors, and Antiques Roadshow. He has further appeared in movies such as I Want to Marry Rya Banks, In the Blink of an Eye, and Game Changers.

Temptation Island season 5 host’s website states that Mark plays on the World Poker Tour in Hollywood Homes Games for the Goodwill Industries of Southern Industries. The television personality was a contestant on Street Smarts, where he won a total of $1000 for the charity.

It continues:

"Walberg has also been a spokesperson for 23andMe.com. He is the current host of "The Price is Right, Live" traveling game show."

The host of Temptation Island season 5 recently opened up about what to expect from the upcoming season while conversing with Screen Rant, where he stated that the upcoming installment will be “messy, hot, and emotional.”

He added:

"This season I think we have a very interesting mix of people that I really enjoyed getting to know. They’re big personalities…I think that’s the recipe for a good tv show."

