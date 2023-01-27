Where was Poker Face shot? Filming locations explored

Poker Face, the highly anticipated murder-mystery drama series, has finally made its arrival exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Renowned filmmaker Rian Johnson has acted as the creator of the new series. Season 1 of the series has a total of ten episodes.

The official synopsis of the series, given by Peacock, reads:

"Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve."

The star-studded lead cast members of the series include Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, and several others.

Ever since the series arrived on Peacock, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses for its highly fascinating storyline, compelling acting by the lead cast members, and especially for its stunning locations.

Albuquerque, Orange County, and other filming locations of Peacock's Poker Face

Ulster County in New York

A still from Poker Face (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

It is safe to say that the series creator took complete benefit of New York's raw beauty as the series used Ulster County as one of the most primal locations for shooting. It is located in a county found along the River Hudson in New York.

Orange County in New York

A still from Poker Face (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

Without a shred of doubt, Orange County is one of the most primal locations for many noteworthy recent projects. It is a significant part of the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metropolitan area. It is located in the Mid-Hudson Region of the Hudson Valley in New York.

The 1st season of the series was shot at the Umbra of Newburgh in Newburgh City. It is a renowned production facility qualified by NYS.

Middletown in New York

A still from Poker Face (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

The first season of Poker Face was also filmed in Middletown. The location lies in the Hudson Valley region of New York, and is very close to the Wallkill River.

Apart from this mystery thriller series, several other well-known projects were also shot at this location. The list includes I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Handsome Harry, and Sudden Death.

Albuquerque in New Mexico

A still from Poker Face (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

Series creator Rian Johnson disclosed that several sequences were shot in New Mexico. Also, several crucial sequences from the first season were filmed in a marvelous location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Popularly known as Duke City, Albuquerque is New Mexico's most populous city.

In recent years, the location has become one of the most wonderful spots for shooting. Situated in the high desert, the place has approximately 310 days of sunshine annually, which helps the film crew film on a perfect schedule with very few weather-induced delays.

Besides all these locations, the mystery drama series filmed a good number of sequences in locations situated all across the Hudson Valley. Places like Olivebridge, Accord, Newburgh, New Paltz, Garrison, Beacon, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, New Windsor, and Walden were used to shoot several sequences in the series.

Don't forget to watch Poker Face, which is currently streaming on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes