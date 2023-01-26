Poker Face cast list and characters explored

Rian Johnson's new mystery comedy series, Poker Face, premiered on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The series centers on a casino worker who possesses an exceptional ability to solve cases and catch people when they lie.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Peacock's YouTube channel:

''Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.''

The series features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, and many others. It consists of a total of ten episodes directed by several filmmakers like Alice Ju, Wyatt Cain, and many more, apart from Rian Johnson.

Poker Face cast list: Natasha Lyonne, and many others starring in Peacock's new mystery comedy series

1) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale

Natasha Lyonne portrays the lead role of Charlie Cale in Peacock's Poker Face. Charlie Cale works at a casino, however, she gets into trouble and is on the run. The series follows her as she deals with a number of mysterious cases and manages to solve them.

Lyonne looks in terrific form in the trailer as she brilliantly displays her signature style of humor. Her other memorable acting credits include The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Orange is the New Black, and Show Dogs, to name a few.

2) Benjamin Bratt as Cliff

Benjamin Bratt portrays the role of Cliff in the new Peacock series. Cliff is the head of security at the casino and is trying to nab Charlie. He's expected to portray a key role in the show. Bratt looks in fine form in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Apart from Poker Face, Benjamin Bratt has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years, including Demolition Man, Clear and Present Danger, and Private Practice, among many others.

3) Adrien Brody as Sterling Frost Jr.

Actor Adrien Brody dons the role of Sterling Frost Jr. in Poker Face. Sterling is the owner of the casino and he shares a tense equation with protagonist Charlie. Brody looks menacing in the series' trailer, whilst also painting his role with a unique sense of humor that further elevates his performance.

Adrien Brody's best-known movies include The Pianist, The Darjeeling Limited, The French Dispatch, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features several others in significant supporting/minor roles:

Dascha Polanco as Natalie

Lil Rel Howery as Taffy Boyle

Chloë Sevigny as Ruby Ruin

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Stephanie Hsu

Hong Chau as Marge

The trailer offers a peek into protagonist Charlie's dangerous and adventurous life as she's on the run from her casino boss. The trailer has a quirky, lighthearted tone that seems refreshing for a mystery crime drama. Viewers can expect an absolute blast with lots of action and drama.

Poker Face is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

