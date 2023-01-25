''If a Columbo made a baby with a Hulk:'' Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne opens up on her new show

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her brand new series, and its guest stars, and other things. She described the show as,

''sort of a throwback. It's almost like a 70s sort of (a show). If Columbo made a baby with a Hulk and Magnum P.I.''

She also spoke about the show's director, Rian Johnson, and his directorial vision. In Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne plays the role of protagonist Charlie Cale. The series is set to be released on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne talks about her new show, director Rian Johnson, and more

Natasha Lyonne told Jimmy Fallon that Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu, both of whom got Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress, will be guest-starring in Poker Face. She later went on to describe the show in detail. Lyonne mentioned,

''It's like a brand new sorta throwback. And it's real case-of-the-week mystery, beautifully crafted. You can watch it with your children and also your grandparents.''

During the interview, Lyonne also spoke about Rian Johnson, whom she described as ''a genuine genius.'' Johnson received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which further increased the hype for Poker Face.

Natasha Lyonne's role in Poker Face seems like an interesting one. She plays a casino worker who's exceptionally smart and is quick to realize when someone lies. However, based on the show's trailer, her life seems to take several complicated turns as she goes on the run from criminals.

Apart from Poker Face, Lyonne's other notable film and TV acting credits include Slums of Beverly Hills, Sleeping with Other People, the iconic Netflix series Orange is the New Black, and many more.

In brief, about Poker Face cast, plot, and more details

Poker Face focuses on a brilliant woman who works at a casino. Her life becomes interesting and complicated as she goes on to solve several criminal cases that she encounters. Take a look at the official synopsis of the series, shared by Peacock on their YouTube channel:

''Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.''

Lyonne elevates her role to a different level altogether as she injects her character with a sense of exuberance that makes her likable whilst ensuring not to look like a caricature. Viewers can expect a thoroughly impressive performance from her.

Adrien Brody looks menacing as the villain, Cale's boss, who's trying to nab her. The rest of the supporting cast includes other actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Lil Rel Howery, and many more.

Fans of classic crime drama shows like Columbo, or Magnum P.I. and Knives Out flicks would certainly find this series interesting.

Poker Face will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

