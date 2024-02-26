Where is Renard Spivey now? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

Patricia Spivey, the 52-year-old wife of sheriff deputy turned actor Renard Spivey, was found in a fatal condition with three gunshot wounds in her bedroom closet on July 28, 2019. The Houston Police officers arrived at the Briscoe Street home in Texas and took Patricia to the Ben Taub Hospital, where she died, per ABC30 Fresno.

The veteran deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Renard Spivey, was suspected and subsequently accused of murdering his wife amidst a fight over sex, per court documents. While he was charged with murder, the jury at the murder trial acquitted him of the charge and found him not guilty in a trial that began in November 2023.

The Death by Fame episode titled Day in Court looks into the shooting of Patricia Spivey as it airs on February 26, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis reads,

"A sheriff's deputy turned actor reaches new heights of fame as a bailiff on an Emmy-winning show. When a shooting at his house leaves him injured and his wife dead, police learn there's more to this court TV star."

Why was Renard Spivey arrested?

The veteran deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Renard Spivey, was accused of killing his wife, Patricia Spivey, during a fight over s*x, according to court documents sourced by ABC13 News. Patricia Spivey, 52, was shot twice when Renard made a 911 call around about 3 am local time on July 28, 2019.

Renard Spivey had reported fighting over the lack of physical intimacy in their marriage all day and claimed that they were "tussling with the gun” when he accidentally shot her. Patricia was found in the master bedroom closet with two fatal gunshot wounds - one bullet entering her chest through her arm and another puncturing her heart and lung, per Click2Houston. Another bullet injured her leg and led to significant blood loss, per The Houston Chronicle.

The Houston police officers found Patricia's cell phone, three shell casings along the 9mm handgun atop a clothes hamper. As suspicions on Spivey mounted, Patricia's brother Ezra Washington spoke to ABC13 News and said,

"I never thought that he'd go that far. I should have acted on it and that's going to eat me up for a long time, forever. But him saying that and then acting on it, I gave him the benefit of the doubt."

Washington revealed further details of the Spivey's marriage as he said Renard spoke to him three times the day of Patricia's death, mentioning, "she's counting my pills (low testosterone medication), claiming that I'm sleeping with someone else."

While Renard was accused of intentionally shooting Patricia, the suspicion led to resignation from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a courthouse bailiff.

Where is Renard Spivey now?

The murder trial of Renard Spivey, the part-time actor to feature in Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez from 2012 to 2016, began in November 2023. Renard testified to an accidental shooting while the defense argued that it was Patricia Spivey holding the gun when the struggle ensued.

Per ABC13 News, the jury's doubt possibly stemmed from the prosecutor's inability to prove who had been holding the murder weapon. Renard Spivey was acquitted of his murder charges and released on a $50,000 bond, per KHOU.