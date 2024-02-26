What happened to Renard Spivey's wife Patricia Spivey? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame on Investigation Discovery will bring the focus back to the infamous case of Patricia Spivey's death, who was allegedly shot twice by Renard Spivey, who served as a bailiff on Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez. The crime dates back to July 2019, with the resolution to the case coming as recently as December 2023.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Death by Fame reads:

"A sheriff's deputy turned actor reaches new heights of fame as a bailiff on an Emmy-winning show. When a shooting at his house leaves him injured and his wife dead, police learn there's more to this court TV star."

Ahead of the episode at 9:00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery, here is a rundown of what went down in the Spivey household on the fateful night of July 28, 2019.

Who is Patricia Spivey and how was she killed?

Patricia Spivey was born on March 11, 1967, in Houston, Texas, into a large family. She had six brothers, Harvey, Charles, Roderick, Rodney, Richard, and Ezra Washington. She went to multiple schools, including Paul Lawrence Dunbar Elementary, James D. Ryan Middle School, and Jack Yates Senior High School.

A talented kid from the start, Patricia dabbled in many fields and had many hobbies. She also worked her way up from working in the mailroom of the Methodist Hospital to becoming the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Methodist Supply Chain Manager.

She married Renard Spivey in 2015 and reportedly had a happy life. However, things were not much like they appeared on the outside.

On July 28, 2019, the police received a call from Renard Spivey, who claimed that he and his wife were hit by gunshots.

As investigators reached the scene, they discovered that Renard Spivey, who was also a deputy sheriff, had a gunshot wound to his left leg while his wife, Patricia, was shot to death, with one bullet to her hand and one to her chest.

Renard alleged that he and his wife got into an argument, and she reportedly drew the loaded gun at him. In the ensuing struggle, three shots were fired, two of which hit Patricia and one hit Renard.

Did the police arrest Renard Spivey for the murder of Patricia Spivey?

Renard was arrested on July 29, 2019, just a day after Patricia died, and taken to the Harris County Jail after the authorities found inconsistencies in the account that Renard gave for his wife's death.

Meanwhile, the police also discovered some ugly truths about the marriage between Renard and Patricia, as revealed by one of her brothers, Ezra Washington.

They were allegedly fighting because of Renard's lack of intimacy with Patricia. Ezra revealed that his sister suspected that Renard was "possibly back on steroids and/or having an affair because of a lack of intimacy in their relationship."

They were also reportedly fighting all day. That night, the fight escalated and Patricia allegedly drew the gun on Renard.

Renard Spivey was let go on bail soon after he was arrested and was later acquitted of all charges in December 2023.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this story in more detail.