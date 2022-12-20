Where is Single’s Inferno season 2 filmed? Details explored

Single’s Inferno has returned with a brand new season, and much like the first one, it contains both heaven and hell. The show’s format puts single men and women on Hell Island, and only love can help them escape.

The show was filmed in the same location as season 1, at Saseungbong-Do Islands in Incheon’s Ongjin County in South Korea. The deserted island has only basic amenities for survival, and contestants have to find someone they can fall in love with, so they can escape to the luxurious Paradise City hotel, which is also located in the Incheon region.

The show’s synopsis reads:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, nine young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

Single’s Inferno returns to Saseungbong-Do Islands

Korean reality show Single’s Inferno returned to Netflix with an all-new season on December 13 with singles who will have to find love in order to make their way from hell to heaven.

The reality show has been filmed in the same location as the previous season, at Saseungbong-Do Island, which acts as Hell Island, while the Paradise City hotel will be the luxurious hotel that the newly formed couples will escape to. Both places are located in the Ongjin County region of Incheon in South Korea.

The private, uninhabited island, which is also referred to as Sado, is 2.5 miles long and 1.25 miles wide and open to tourists. During peak tourism seasons, boats to the island cost around 100,000 won ($83.50) for solo travelers and 15,00 won ($12.53) for each traveler in a group. Tourists can indulge in various activities on the island such as camping, fishing, swimming, clam-digging, and watching the sunset.

Incheon tourism website describes the island as a luxury resort that is the first Korean-style complex in Northeast Asia that combines hospitality and entertainment. The site also describes it as a place where people can find entertainment and comfort as well as body and mind relaxation.

The tourism website further states:

"Exotic indoor and outdoor swimming pools where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets, a safari park where you can enjoy various activities, and a fine dining restaurant presented by top chefs, you can conveniently enjoy a variety of auxiliary facilities."

Singles Inferno contestants will try to find love in a trying environment

Single’s Inferno season 2 follows the same rules as season one, and the format remains the same with the objective of helping singles find love. However, for the contestants, the situation isn’t ideal like most reality shows as they one left on an island to fend for themselves and will remain there until they form a connection with someone. Only then will they get the opportunity to move to Paradise Hotel.

However, throughout the reality show, contestants are not allowed to reveal their age, professions, and other details about their personal lives. Those appearing on Single’s Inferno include Choi Jong-woo, Shin Seul-Ki, Park Se-Jeong, Lee So-e, Lee Nadine, Shin Dong-woo, Kim Han-bin, Jo Yoong-Jae, and Choi Seo-Eun. Fans can check out their Instagram handles here.

The Single’s Inferno aired two episodes on December 13, and will drop the next couple of episodes on December 20, followed by the final two on December 27.

Poll : 0 votes