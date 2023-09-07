Where was Sitting in Bars with Cake shot? Filming locations of Prime Video's comedy-drama film explored

Sitting in Bars with Cake is Amazon Prime's next comedy-drama film set to be released on September 8, 2023. The film is based on true events and a novel authored by Audrey Shulman with the same name. Audrey Shulman is also the screenplay writer for this film. It's directed by Trish Sie, known for her work on Pitch Perfect 3.

The movie was entirely shot in Los Angeles, California. The story revolves around two best friends in their 20s, navigating their lives filled with baking, love, and drama in Los Angeles. The main cast includes Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Martha Kelly, with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler.

Let’s explore the filming locations of this heartfelt movie, Sitting in Bars with Cake.

Filming Location of Sitting in Bars with Cake: Los Angeles

Sitting in Bars with Cake was entirely filmed in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for the film began in November 2022. Cinematographer Matthew Clark beautifully captured the essence of Los Angeles without any disruptions. The exterior shots were filmed in various cafes and bars throughout Los Angeles.

The bars featured in the film include Clifton, Redwood, Cha Cha, Bar Marmont, The Edison, Tiki Ti, Akbar, Harvard+Stone, Cowboy Palace, Frolic Room, Good Times at Davey Wayne, Bigfoot Lodge, and Ye Rustic. This list of bars suggests that the film will immerse us in the best places in Los Angeles.

For interior scenes, a pink flamingo dingbat-styled apartment building was used. A dingbat is a rectangular two or three-story building with street-front parking. It's a private residence with a mid-century modern style, showcasing 1950s interior designs. The address of this location is 11143 Aqua Vista Street, Studio City, CA 91602.

For exterior scenes, the Capitol Records building, a historical landmark in LA, is featured in a shot. The hospital scene and some other street scenes were filmed in various areas across Los Angeles. Many other films like The Holiday, Like Crazy, Baby Boy, Ambulance, and San Andreas were filmed in Los Angeles.

What is Sitting in Bars with Cake About?

Sitting in Bars with Cake is an emotional movie that portrays two friends who support each other no matter what. Director Trish Sie described her movie as "Sweet" in a Times of Salt Instagram post. She's excited about the film's release and has described it as the moist, delicious, and straight from her heart.

The storyline of Sitting in Bars with Cake, as quoted by Amazon Studios:

“Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) as they navigate life in their twenties in Los Angeles. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy but extremely talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars to meet people and develop confidence—a practice known as 'cake barring.'

“During their year of 'cake barring', Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't just a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes; it's a moving celebration of female friendship, identity forging, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.”

Let's look forward to this amazing movie that resonates with the lives of best friends in Los Angeles, available on Amazon Prime on September 8, 2023.